The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/20 15:00
When you buy a brand-new bike, what’s the first thing you learn after taking it for a spin? \n That it comes with a service schedule. \n Every few hundred kilometers — oil check. After a certain time — chain cleaning, brake adjustments, tire inspections.

It’s routine. It’s expected. \n And we follow it without question because we understand one thing: \n If you want something to last, you maintain it.

I call this the Maintenance Algorithm— a simple but powerful idea that applies to far more than bikes or machines. \n It applies to everything in life, especially human relationships.

Relationships Are Machines Too (But Smarter)

A bike is a passive machine. It doesn't argue or resist. It won't ghost you if you forget to oil the chain. \n But a relationship is different — it’s dynamic, sensitive, and alive. \n And it requires more than mechanical servicing. It needs emotional maintenance.

  • Checking in with your partner regularly is like checking the engine.
  • Having honest conversations is like tightening loose bolts.
  • Apologizing when you mess up is like realigning the wheels.

Just like a well-serviced bike rides smoother, a well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.

Mutual Effort Is Non-Negotiable

Here’s the catch — a bike doesn’t have a say in its maintenance. You control it.

But in a relationship, both people have to be on board. One person cannot do all the tune-ups alone. It’s a two-way road — both partners need to be willing to stop, assess, communicate, and grow.

Ever tried fixing a bike while it’s still being ridden? \n That's what it feels like when only one person is trying to work on a relationship while the other keeps pushing forward without reflection.

Mutual effort doesn’t mean being perfect. \n It means being intentional.

It’s sitting down and saying:

It’s Not Just Romantic Relationships

The Maintenance Algorithm isn’t limited to couples. \n It applies to:

  • Friendships (when was the last time you checked in on that friend who always checks in on you?)
  • Family bonds (parents, siblings — they need more than just occasional visits)
  • Work relationships (colleagues and teams thrive when communication and trust are maintained)

In every context, relationships either grow or decay. \n And maintenance is the difference.

A Personal Take: When I Forgot the Algorithm

I learned this the hard way. \n There was a time when I poured all my energy into work. Deadlines, goals, achievements — they took priority. I assumed my relationships would "run themselves" like machines.

They didn’t.

Slowly, things started breaking down. \n Misunderstandings became arguments. \n Moments of silence stretched into weeks. \n I was shocked — but I shouldn't have been. I hadn't done the maintenance.

Rebuilding wasn’t easy. But once I started treating relationships like the valuable systems they are — systems that need time, effort, and care — things began to shift.

And it made all the difference.

Final Thoughts: Maintenance Is Love in Action

In the end, maintenance isn’t just about fixing what’s broken. \n It’s about preventing problems before they start. \n It’s about showing the other person:

So whether it’s a relationship, a bike, or your own mental health — \n Don’t wait for a breakdown to pay attention.

Remember the Maintenance Algorithm. \n Apply it. Live it. \n And watch everything around you last longer, feel better, and run smoother.

