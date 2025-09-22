The Next 100x Crypto Presale? BlockchainFX Surges With $7.7M and 90% APY as Maxi Doge and Mutuum Finance Rise

Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales

The post Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market continues to show pockets of resilience even in the face of broader volatility. One of the week’s standout performers is Avalanche (AVAX), which rallied almost 19.7% in September 2025, defying the overall downtrend. The surge was driven by ETF optimism, new treasury announcements, and favorable macroeconomic signals. Alongside Avalanche, Cardano (ADA) is back in focus with technical patterns hinting at a breakout, while early-stage presales such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are emerging as hidden gems for investors seeking fresh opportunities. Avalanche Rallies 19% on ETF Buzz and Treasury Plans Avalanche has been the star of the week, rising by nearly 20% while the rest of the market remained cautious. The key trigger was Bitwise’s filing for a Spot Avalanche ETF with the SEC, which immediately widened institutional interest. ETF filings often signal the next stage of mainstream adoption, giving both retail and institutional investors easier access to tokens through regulated channels. In addition to the ETF filing, Avalanche announced the creation of two treasuries designed to raise as much as $1 billion to purchase AVAX. If successful, these treasuries would provide strong buying pressure while reinforcing confidence among large-scale investors. The rally also coincided with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate cut. Lower rates generally encourage risk-taking behaviour in markets, and crypto often benefits from these liquidity-driven shifts. Despite concerns about profit-taking, Avalanche’s September performance remains one of the strongest across the altcoin landscape. ADA Price Predictions: Bulls Eye $1.02 and Beyond Cardano is navigating a crucial technical setup. After turning down from the resistance line of its symmetrical triangle, ADA signaled that sellers are actively defending higher levels. However, if the price rebounds from the 20-day EMA at $0.87, it could confirm buying on dips, paving the way for a breakout. A successful break…