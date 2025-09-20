The post The Television Critics Association Issues Statement On Suspension Of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ And The Issue Of Free Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Until this week, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” aired weeknights. White. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) JIMMY KIMMEL ABC via Getty Images The membership of the Television Critics Association (TCA) issued a statement today condemning ABC’s indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is seen by many as the latest in a series of actions aimed at silencing critics of the Trump administration. In a press release, the organization says, “The Walt Disney Company’s capitulation to the demands of the FCC chair this week represents a wanton disregard of the First Amendment’s guarantee to a right for people and the press to speak without government retribution.” The group also announced that its membership, “stands with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which said in a statement it is ‘united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent,” and SAG-AFTRA, which said this “is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.’” Kimmel’s suspension comes two months after CBS announced The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s cancellation as Paramount Global awaited the FCC’s ruling on a merger with Skydance, and is the latest example of the Trump administration’s hostility to a free press, including removing the Associated Press from the White House press pool, and Congress defunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The TCA statement goes on to say, “The government attempting to punish creatives, writers, and/or journalists for speech that officials do not like is authoritarianism. Corporations that profit from the words of television stars, writers, and journalists must defend their employees from governmental pressure, which is different from setting their own creative and editorial standards.” A nonprofit organization founded in 1978, the TCA’s goal is, “to increase the public’s understanding of television;… The post The Television Critics Association Issues Statement On Suspension Of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ And The Issue Of Free Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Until this week, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” aired weeknights. White. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) JIMMY KIMMEL ABC via Getty Images The membership of the Television Critics Association (TCA) issued a statement today condemning ABC’s indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is seen by many as the latest in a series of actions aimed at silencing critics of the Trump administration. In a press release, the organization says, “The Walt Disney Company’s capitulation to the demands of the FCC chair this week represents a wanton disregard of the First Amendment’s guarantee to a right for people and the press to speak without government retribution.” The group also announced that its membership, “stands with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which said in a statement it is ‘united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent,” and SAG-AFTRA, which said this “is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.’” Kimmel’s suspension comes two months after CBS announced The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s cancellation as Paramount Global awaited the FCC’s ruling on a merger with Skydance, and is the latest example of the Trump administration’s hostility to a free press, including removing the Associated Press from the White House press pool, and Congress defunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The TCA statement goes on to say, “The government attempting to punish creatives, writers, and/or journalists for speech that officials do not like is authoritarianism. Corporations that profit from the words of television stars, writers, and journalists must defend their employees from governmental pressure, which is different from setting their own creative and editorial standards.” A nonprofit organization founded in 1978, the TCA’s goal is, “to increase the public’s understanding of television;…

The Television Critics Association Issues Statement On Suspension Of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ And The Issue Of Free Speech

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:19
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003785-6.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.417-2.98%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4671-14.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017476+0.31%
Wink
LIKE$0.009376-3.57%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0188+5.79%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011853-0.31%

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Until this week, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” aired weeknights. White. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) JIMMY KIMMEL

ABC via Getty Images

The membership of the Television Critics Association (TCA) issued a statement today condemning ABC’s indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is seen by many as the latest in a series of actions aimed at silencing critics of the Trump administration.

In a press release, the organization says, “The Walt Disney Company’s capitulation to the demands of the FCC chair this week represents a wanton disregard of the First Amendment’s guarantee to a right for people and the press to speak without government retribution.”

The group also announced that its membership, “stands with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which said in a statement it is ‘united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent,” and SAG-AFTRA, which said this “is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.’”

Kimmel’s suspension comes two months after CBS announced The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s cancellation as Paramount Global awaited the FCC’s ruling on a merger with Skydance, and is the latest example of the Trump administration’s hostility to a free press, including removing the Associated Press from the White House press pool, and Congress defunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The TCA statement goes on to say, “The government attempting to punish creatives, writers, and/or journalists for speech that officials do not like is authoritarianism. Corporations that profit from the words of television stars, writers, and journalists must defend their employees from governmental pressure, which is different from setting their own creative and editorial standards.”

A nonprofit organization founded in 1978, the TCA’s goal is, “to increase the public’s understanding of television; to improve television as an important element in American life and culture; and to encourage activity that adds to the value of television as a communications medium.” Its nearly 250 members are professional journalists — critics, reporters, and editors — who cover television in the United States and Canada.

Via coverage of the television industry, TCA members reach tens of millions of consumers each week and are experts within the industry. The prestigious organization honors outstanding achievements in television and enduring contributions to the medium’s heritage through the TCA Awards each year. For additional information about TCA, visit www.tvcritics.org; Facebook; Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok and Bluesky.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2025/09/19/the-television-critics-association-issues-statement-on-suspension-of-jimmy-kimmel-live-and-the-issue-of-free-speech/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

PANews reported on September 18th that in response to the discussion about the waiting time for staking, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said: "Staking means taking on the solemn responsibility of defending the blockchain. Exit resistance is part of the protocol. This is not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, but to say that if the relevant parameter settings are naively reduced, the credibility of the chain will be greatly reduced from the perspective of those nodes that are not often online." Data from the validatorqueue website shows that as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 2,496,141, with a waiting time of approximately 43 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be activated is 464,626, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 8 days and 2 hours.
Particl
PART$0.2047-1.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,469.8-3.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001844-5.72%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:39
Share
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5268-5.55%
Pi Network
PI$0.35326-2.10%
VeChain
VET$0.02499-4.43%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Share
Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has completed a massive $1.4 billion fundraising round and launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo. The Tokyo-listed company more than doubled its initial fundraising target, attracting major institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds.
Union
U$0.014713+2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08583-3.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.16038-3.50%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

XRP, Cardano, PEPE Stalling; Pepeto Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now