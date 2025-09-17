The Weeknd’s Career-Defining Singles Return Together

The Weeknd’s Beauty Behind the Madness marks 10 years as his singles and albums surge back onto U.K. charts, led by “The Hills” and “Die for You.” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Weeknd accepts the Male Artist of the Year onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Last week, The Weeknd’s breakout album Beauty Behind the Madness returned to charts all around the world as fans celebrated its tenth anniversary. This frame, that title doesn’t appear on the charts in the United Kingdom, as it has disappeared following its sales surge. Multiple full-lengths by the Canadian superstar do bounce back onto different tallies, and a handful of his most famous and most successful songs reappear on the same chart, just spaces away from one another.

Two The Weeknd Singles Return

Two tracks by The Weeknd return to the Official Hip Hop and R&B Singles chart this week. “The Hills” and “Die for You” reenter the list of bestselling tunes in those styles at Nos. 34 and 38, respectively.

“The Hills” and “Die for You”

Both “The Hills” and “Die for You” are counted among The Weeknd’s many No. 1s on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Singles chart. Between the two, “Die for You” has spent the fewest frames, as it is up to 77, while “The Hills” — featured on Beauty Behind the Madness — has now racked up 93 weeks somewhere on the ranking.

Back Inside the Top 10

As both “The Hills” and “Die for You” return, two more smashes by The Weeknd break into the top 10 on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Singles chart. “Timeless,” a collaboration with Playboi Carti that is featured on his most recent full-length Hurry Up Tomorrow, leaps from No. 21 to No. 9. At the same time, “Save Your Tears,” a much older cut, improves from No. 17 to No. 10.

“Blinding Lights” Nears the Top 10

The Weeknd almost manages a trio of top 10 successes on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Singles chart at the moment. “Blinding Lights,” arguably his most successful song and one of the most commercially viable tracks of the past decade or so, lifts two spaces, improving to No. 13 and missing out on returning to the highest tier by just a few spots.

Milestones Across the Board

Between all of The Weeknd’s hits on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Singles chart this week, “Blinding Lights” is the longest-running. Last frame it reached a milestone of 300 weeks on the tally. “Save Your Tears” is up to 243 frames, while “Timeless” reaches its milestone fiftieth turn, and will likely become his next one-year charter in short order.

Vinyl Singles and More

Three other tunes by The Weeknd appear on the U.K. charts, but not the hip-hop and R&B-specific roster. “Tell Your Friends,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Often” all find space on the Official Physical Singles chart, while the latter also appears once again on the Official Vinyl Singles tally. All three debuted on those rankings just days ago after being issued on seven-inch vinyl records to celebrate their own 10-year anniversaries.

The Weeknd’s Albums Rebound

As two of The Weeknd’s most famous songs return to one list, three of his albums also bounce back. After Hours and The Highlights reenter the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart at Nos. 31 and 37, respectively. At the same time, Starboy becomes one of the 100 most-played full-lengths on streaming platforms as it reappears at No. 98 on the Official Album Streaming roster.