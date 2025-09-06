Tickets, Dates, and What to Expect?

While the market slows down, it’s giving investors the opportunity to connect and learn with upcoming crypto and Web3 events like InnoBlock 2025. Notably, the next few months are packed with some of the most popular events, and the closest is this September, in the Token 2049 Week. Let’s discuss.

What Is InnoBlock 2025?

InnoBlock 2025 is one of the most popular crypto events in Asia, premiering as a Web3 Innovation Festival. It is a community-driven, web3-focused conference and is a side event to the popular Token 2049.

Notably, it will take place on September 30, 2025, from 9:00 am to approximately 6:00 pm GMT+08:00, Singapore/Kuala Lumpur, at the National Gallery Singapore. Many top Web3 personalities will join the event as key speakers, including Charles d’Haussy (CEO of dYdX Foundation), David Zhang (Founder of Boyaa Interactive International Ltd), Anurag Arjun (Co-Founder of Avail), and many others.

Source: InnoBlock

InnoBlock 2025 Tickets and How to Attend?

Interestingly, this crypto event is framed as one of the most prominent Web3 side-conferences during Token2049 Week. It aligns the Web3 innovation with art and cultural heritage, where its core theme is Web3, Blockchain Games, DeFi, CryptoStock, and much more.

There will be many ​startup showcases, demo zones, and ​pitch stages. Overall, over 100 companies, 60+ speakers, and 300+ representatives will be present, and the tickets are now available. There are two types of tickets to the InnoBlock 2025, each with its own perks.

First is the Standard Pass, which gives access to the speaking section and the exhibition areas and is completely free. Secondly is the Premium Pass ($40), which will provide additional benefits like merchandise, catering coupons, and more. Lastly, the VIP Access includes exclusive lounges, concierge services, and more.

Overall, this Web3 innovation-filled festival aims to bring tech enthusiasts all around the world together. Here, hundreds of blockchain industry leaders, 60-plus speakers, and thousands of individuals will come together to connect, explore, learn, and more this September 30.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The event will be held on September 30, 2025, at the National Gallery Singapore, at 9:00 am.

Speakers include Charles d’Haussy, David Zhang, and Anurag Arjun, among many others.

There is a Standard Pass and a Premium Pass with exclusive benefits.







Pooja Khardia Pooja Khardia is a seasoned crypto content writer with 6+ years of experience in writing, including in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, and digital finance reporting. In her adventure journey, she is currently working with CoinGape Media and leading their Trending Section.



Here, she uses her expertise to deliver analytics, market insights, price predictions, and information on what’s trending in the crypto space, aiming to keep the crypto and web3 community updated with market trends and important insights.



Known for a user-centric and straightforward writing style, Pooja is passionate about making crypto easy and accessible. Her writing blends market research with storytelling, helping readers stay ahead in a fast-paced industry.



When not behind the keyboard, Pooja embraces her creative side through drawing and crafting. Connect with Pooja on LinkedIn or X.