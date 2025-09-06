Tickets, Dates, and What to Expect?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 16:31
DAR Open Network
D$0.03127-1.91%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01676-1.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10158+3.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001585-1.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01252-1.18%

While the market slows down, it’s giving investors the opportunity to connect and learn with upcoming crypto and Web3 events like InnoBlock 2025. Notably, the next few months are packed with some of the most popular events, and the closest is this September, in the Token 2049 Week. Let’s discuss.

What Is InnoBlock 2025?

InnoBlock 2025 is one of the most popular crypto events in Asia, premiering as a Web3 Innovation Festival. It is a community-driven, web3-focused conference and is a side event to the popular Token 2049.

Notably, it will take place on September 30, 2025, from 9:00 am to approximately 6:00 pm GMT+08:00, Singapore/Kuala Lumpur, at the National Gallery Singapore. Many top Web3 personalities will join the event as key speakers, including Charles d’Haussy (CEO of dYdX Foundation), David Zhang (Founder of Boyaa Interactive International Ltd), Anurag Arjun (Co-Founder of Avail), and many others.

Source: InnoBlock

InnoBlock 2025 Tickets and How to Attend?

Interestingly, this crypto event is framed as one of the most prominent Web3 side-conferences during Token2049 Week. It aligns the Web3 innovation with art and cultural heritage, where its core theme is Web3, Blockchain Games, DeFi, CryptoStock, and much more.

There will be many ​startup showcases, demo zones, and ​pitch stages. Overall, over 100 companies, 60+ speakers, and 300+ representatives will be present, and the tickets are now available. There are two types of tickets to the InnoBlock 2025, each with its own perks.

First is the Standard Pass, which gives access to the speaking section and the exhibition areas and is completely free. Secondly is the Premium Pass ($40), which will provide additional benefits like merchandise, catering coupons, and more. Lastly, the VIP Access includes exclusive lounges, concierge services, and more.

Overall, this Web3 innovation-filled festival aims to bring tech enthusiasts all around the world together. Here, hundreds of blockchain industry leaders, 60-plus speakers, and thousands of individuals will come together to connect, explore, learn, and more this September 30.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The event will be held on September 30, 2025, at the National Gallery Singapore, at 9:00 am.

Speakers include Charles d’Haussy, David Zhang, and Anurag Arjun, among many others.

There is a Standard Pass and a Premium Pass with exclusive benefits.



Pooja Khardia

Pooja Khardia is a seasoned crypto content writer with 6+ years of experience in writing, including in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, and digital finance reporting. In her adventure journey, she is currently working with CoinGape Media and leading their Trending Section.

Here, she uses her expertise to deliver analytics, market insights, price predictions, and information on what’s trending in the crypto space, aiming to keep the crypto and web3 community updated with market trends and important insights.

Known for a user-centric and straightforward writing style, Pooja is passionate about making crypto easy and accessible. Her writing blends market research with storytelling, helping readers stay ahead in a fast-paced industry.

When not behind the keyboard, Pooja embraces her creative side through drawing and crafting. Connect with Pooja on LinkedIn or X.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/trending/how-to-attend-innoblock-2025-tickets-dates-and-what-to-expect/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001585-1.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$300.04-3.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-0.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002525-0.07%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

The $1B Bitcoin treasury fund will create synergies between Asia's treasuries.
FUND
FUND$0.0216+2.85%
Sora
SORA$0.0003112-2.35%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/06 16:10
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?

Tether Eyes Gold Sector as Stablecoin Profits Fuel Expansion