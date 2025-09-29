Today’s Wordle #1563 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 29th

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

We can solve this Wordle while we’re at it.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: BLAME (134 words remaining)

The Hint: Treating someone with respect and dignity.

The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

I suppose it’s ironic that I started with BLAME — a national pastime these days — and ended with CIVIL, something our society could use a lot more of in these trying times.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wow, I think this is the first time all month that I’ve had two wins in a row over the Wordle Bot. Bwahahaha! I get 1 point for guessing in three and another for beating the Bot. The Bot gets 0 for guessing in four and -1 for losing to me. Unfortunately, unless I have the most amazing game ever tomorrow, I don’t think it’s possible to win. I’m five points behind, which means if I got it on my second guess and the Bot got it on its fifth guess, I’d get three points and the Bot would lose 2 points. That would be a tie. So I’d either have to get it in 1, or the Bot would have to take 6 tries or some other insane combination of good fortune for me and terrible luck for the Bot would need to occur. Oh well, at least I’ve narrowed the gap!

Erik: 19 points

Wordle Bot: 24 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word civil comes from the Latin civīlis, meaning “relating to a citizen” (from civis, “citizen”). It entered English through Old French civil in the late Middle Ages. Originally, it referred to things pertaining to citizenship or public life, but over time it broadened to include meanings like “courteous, polite,” reflecting the behavior expected of a civilized member of society.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!