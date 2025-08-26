Tom Lee calls Ether bottom ‘in next few hours’ as BitMine buys 4,871 ETH

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee called out Ether’s bottom as BitMine bought $21 million more during the crash, bringing total holdings to 1.72 million ETH.

Fundstrat Global Advisors managing partner Tom Lee has tipped Ether to bottom out on Tuesday amid a crypto market dip as his ETH treasury firm Bitmine bought another $21 million of Ether.

“Calling ETH bottom to happen in next few hours,” said Tom Lee on X on Tuesday at 1 am UTC as crypto markets saw red in the $200 billion market cap liquidation event.

There’s the chance Lee’s so-called bottom is already in, as Ether (ETH) had already started to recover at the time of writing, returning to trade above $4,430 again.

Read more