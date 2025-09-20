The meteoric rise of Ethereum (ETH), far over 100x since its inception, has been the benchmark that investors have held out for crypto. The attention then shifts to the next tokens that can follow a similar trajectory, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While SOL has demonstrated outstanding scaling and ADA has demonstrated […]The meteoric rise of Ethereum (ETH), far over 100x since its inception, has been the benchmark that investors have held out for crypto. The attention then shifts to the next tokens that can follow a similar trajectory, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While SOL has demonstrated outstanding scaling and ADA has demonstrated […]

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 04:00
The meteoric rise of Ethereum (ETH), far over 100x since its inception, has been the benchmark that investors have held out for crypto. The attention then shifts to the next tokens that can follow a similar trajectory, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While SOL has demonstrated outstanding scaling and ADA has demonstrated consistent ecosystem growth, both already had their time which is past now. 

Mutuum Finance is the exception. Mutuum price is undervalued at $0.035 in the current price and more sought after by investors looking for an increased return on investment. The project’s presale has already generated over $16 million and has over 16400 supporters. With its lending and borrowing mechanism enabling real-world application along with new possibilities, Mutuum Finance can soar 100x like Ethereum.

Solana Price In Resistance Zone

Solana (SOL) trading at $236 in the current price, intraday highs of around $247-$250, and still support around $220-$230. Its ecosystem continues to see development activity and rising volume of transactions, which makes it one of the headline Layer-1 platforms. A lot of recent advances are, however, priced into current valuation, and momentum could be dependent on overall market confidence and institution flows. However, in comparison to Mutuum Finance, investors are increasingly likely to view such projects as having stronger return leverage within the same parameters of market conditions.

Cardano Trades at $0.88 as Market Seeks Long-Term Growth

Cardano (ADA) is priced at $0.88, up 1.21% in the last 24 hours. ADA has recently stagnated on its way to break the $1 barrier. While this is still expected to happen before the end of 2025, the altcoin could remain flat for longer than previously expected. 

Cardano’s large market cap limits its growth. Analysts expect a modest 500% in 2025 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) aims to repeat Ethereum’s 100x rise. 

Mutuum Finance Presale Heats Up

Round 6 presale of MUTM presale shows that the project is growing fast. It has crossed $16 million and also has over 16400 holders. Investors buying in this round can gain enormous profits when the token will go live for trading. Mutuum Finance is building a healthy environment, with stablecoin on Ethereum blockchain, which will provide security and stability to the users.

To power the security of the platform, Mutuum Finance has partnered with CertiK to introduce a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. The program welcomes security developers, white-hat hackers, and researchers as a platform for submitting bugs. The bugs are categorized by risk and effort; risk, critical, major, minor, and low. The program provides strength to the protocol, maintains user balances, and powers investor trust.

The protocol is cautious regarding market exposure and illiquidity control, thus there are close levels, liquidation levels, and liquidator incentives. Asset volatility has a direct impact on Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio and rules of liquidation: the greater the volatility of an asset, the more risky parameters, the more stringent lending rules can be imposed. Besides this, the reserve multipliers are risk-weighted on assets and makes the protocol stable, secure, and resilient in any market nature.

Mutuum’s Edge Over SOL and ADA 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) emerges as the only altcoin with clear potential to soar 100x. The DeFi altcoin has raised over $16M and more than 16,400 holders in its ongoing presale. Solana and Cardano are strong investments for modest returns in 2025 but for life-changing ROI, MUTM is the altcoin to invest in. Backed by a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a USD-pegged stablecoin, and risk-managed lending protocols, MUTM delivers safety with scalability.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

