Top Pundit Says You Have Failed as an Investor If You Don’t Hold At Least 0.01 Bitcoin

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/19 17:22
Top YouTube channel Altcoin Daily has rolled out a Bitcoin-focused metric to determine the success or failure of an investor. Notably, the channel's X handle shared on August 19 that holding at least 0.01 BTC is an indication that one has succeeded as an investor. Essentially, they suggest that a portfolio without Bitcoin implies failure on the part of the acclaimed investors. This reiterates the prominent outlet’s belief that Bitcoin is an essential portfolio component for anyone serious about attaining financial freedom.  Bitcoin: A Crucial Component of Every Portfolio Meanwhile, this comment echoes those of notable industry leaders who have advocated for exposure to Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The premier crypto asset has risen to the limelight quickly and is quietly becoming a critical component of the balance sheet of every public and private firm globally. Some cite its past performance and future price trajectory as a major reason why everyone should buy, while others point to its scarce qualities. For prominent author Adam Livingston, Bitcoin has delivered a return on investment surpassing 33,000% since 2015; hence, investors should “fire” their wealth advisors and acquire Bitcoin. Lawrence Lepard called Bitcoin a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and urged that no one should miss it. Remarkably, not everyone can buy 1 BTC, as it has a 21 million supply, and 19.9 million are already in circulation and mostly owned. Nonetheless, he asked to buy when it is possible, projecting a $10 million per coin valuation for Bitcoin in the coming years. Moreover, Altcoin Daily made a similar call earlier in the month, suggesting that the best financial security one can give their loved ones is a stash of at least 0.01 BTC. With Bitcoin predicted to reach millions of dollars, even the fraction would be worth a fortune. What Could 0.01 BTC Turn Into? At the current market price of $115,067, buying 0.01 Bitcoin costs $1,150. Notably, the average American home can spare this for an investment now, but predictions suggest it could change in the coming years. For context, Ark Invest predicted that Bitcoin could reach $2.4 million by 2030 in a bull case, representing a 1,985% rally from the current price. If this comes to fruition, 0.01 BTC would be worth $24,000, becoming increasingly difficult for an average earner to acquire. If Bitcoin reaches $13 million, as Michael Saylor forecasted, 0.01 BTC would be worth an impressive $130,000. Remarkably, Saylor predicted this would happen in the next 20 years, representing an 11,204% uptick from the current $1,150 valuation. This also means a 27% yearly growth, a feat that outperforms other traditional forms of investment by miles. Meanwhile, addresses holding at least 0.01 BTC have increased to 12,375,412, as market users seem poised to reap the predicted financial reward of keeping the stash.

