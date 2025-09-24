The post Trade of the Century: $250K Is a ‘Fair Price’ for Bitcoin Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Global M2 supply just went vertical as speculations around Bitcoin price action intensifies. The chart tracking global M2 against the BTC price indicates that Bitcoin is ridiculously undervalued right now. Bonds are saturated, equities are overvalued, real estate is breaking down. The only asset with absolute scarcity and no counterparty risk is Bitcoin; as one analyst remarked, ”It’s the trade of the century” Gold is going bananas. The stock market is at an all-time high. And now, the global M2 supply has blown through the roof as well. Yet Bitcoin stubbornly refuses to join the party like a petulant teenager. Is the bull market over? Can we shelve the idea of Bitcoin as digital gold for now? Maybe not yet. The chart tracking global M2 against the BTC price indicates that Bitcoin is ridiculously undervalued right now. A Fair BTC Price Is $250K Zoom out, and the writing is on the wall. Global M2 supply is an aggregate that covers cash, checking, savings, money market accounts, and small time deposits across the world’s leading economies. When M2 surges, assets with absolute scarcity like Bitcoin should rise in lockstep. And if you look at the chart below from 2024 and 2025, you’ll see that this has been the case until now. As ZeroHedge points out: Bitcoin Price to Global M2 | Source: ZeroHedge on X Global M2 isn’t just loose jargon tossed out by Twitter pundits. It’s the broadest, most meaningful proxy for global liquidity. Data is collected from over 21 central banks and aggregated into a single figure. In simple terms, M2 is the sum of cash in circulation, easily accessible bank balances, savings, and other near-money assets held globally. When M2 rises, it means the financial plumbing is being flooded. Central banks are either printing, easing, or… The post Trade of the Century: $250K Is a ‘Fair Price’ for Bitcoin Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Global M2 supply just went vertical as speculations around Bitcoin price action intensifies. The chart tracking global M2 against the BTC price indicates that Bitcoin is ridiculously undervalued right now. Bonds are saturated, equities are overvalued, real estate is breaking down. The only asset with absolute scarcity and no counterparty risk is Bitcoin; as one analyst remarked, ”It’s the trade of the century” Gold is going bananas. The stock market is at an all-time high. And now, the global M2 supply has blown through the roof as well. Yet Bitcoin stubbornly refuses to join the party like a petulant teenager. Is the bull market over? Can we shelve the idea of Bitcoin as digital gold for now? Maybe not yet. The chart tracking global M2 against the BTC price indicates that Bitcoin is ridiculously undervalued right now. A Fair BTC Price Is $250K Zoom out, and the writing is on the wall. Global M2 supply is an aggregate that covers cash, checking, savings, money market accounts, and small time deposits across the world’s leading economies. When M2 surges, assets with absolute scarcity like Bitcoin should rise in lockstep. And if you look at the chart below from 2024 and 2025, you’ll see that this has been the case until now. As ZeroHedge points out: Bitcoin Price to Global M2 | Source: ZeroHedge on X Global M2 isn’t just loose jargon tossed out by Twitter pundits. It’s the broadest, most meaningful proxy for global liquidity. Data is collected from over 21 central banks and aggregated into a single figure. In simple terms, M2 is the sum of cash in circulation, easily accessible bank balances, savings, and other near-money assets held globally. When M2 rises, it means the financial plumbing is being flooded. Central banks are either printing, easing, or…

Trade of the Century: $250K Is a ‘Fair Price’ for Bitcoin Right Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:27
Key Insights:

  • Global M2 supply just went vertical as speculations around Bitcoin price action intensifies.
  • The chart tracking global M2 against the BTC price indicates that Bitcoin is ridiculously undervalued right now.
  • Bonds are saturated, equities are overvalued, real estate is breaking down. The only asset with absolute scarcity and no counterparty risk is Bitcoin; as one analyst remarked, ”It’s the trade of the century”

Gold is going bananas. The stock market is at an all-time high. And now, the global M2 supply has blown through the roof as well. Yet Bitcoin stubbornly refuses to join the party like a petulant teenager. Is the bull market over? Can we shelve the idea of Bitcoin as digital gold for now? Maybe not yet. The chart tracking global M2 against the BTC price indicates that Bitcoin is ridiculously undervalued right now.

A Fair BTC Price Is $250K

Zoom out, and the writing is on the wall. Global M2 supply is an aggregate that covers cash, checking, savings, money market accounts, and small time deposits across the world’s leading economies.

When M2 surges, assets with absolute scarcity like Bitcoin should rise in lockstep. And if you look at the chart below from 2024 and 2025, you’ll see that this has been the case until now. As ZeroHedge points out:

Bitcoin Price to Global M2 | Source: ZeroHedge on X

Global M2 isn’t just loose jargon tossed out by Twitter pundits. It’s the broadest, most meaningful proxy for global liquidity. Data is collected from over 21 central banks and aggregated into a single figure.

In simple terms, M2 is the sum of cash in circulation, easily accessible bank balances, savings, and other near-money assets held globally. When M2 rises, it means the financial plumbing is being flooded. Central banks are either printing, easing, or backstopping, making more money available for risk-taking.

Historically, Bitcoin has tracked global liquidity with remarkable precision, rising as central banks open the spigot, and pulling back when the taps tighten.

Bonds Are Tapped Out, Stocks on Stilts

Where is anyone supposed to find yield or safety? Bonds have become saturated, delivering paltry returns relative to inflation risk. Equities, meanwhile, float at some of the highest multiples seen in a generation, priced for perfection in an imperfect world.

Real estate, the darling of low-rate, stimulus-driven cycles, is now showing cracks as affordability plunges and inventories soar. That leaves only the assets that can’t be printed and don’t carry counterparty risk: commodities and, above all, Bitcoin.

And here’s where the global M2 metric and the suppressed BTC price tag intersect. With M2 global liquidity still hovering near record highs, the BTC price is dramatically below what these macro bearers would imply at $250,000. As Bitcoin maxi and economist Shanaka Anslem Perera remarked:

Global M2 and Bitcoin: Why It Matters

Understanding why global M2 is a north star for Bitcoin boils down to one word: scarcity. When liquidity is abundant worldwide, every asset with a fixed supply becomes progressively more valuable, as long as markets are rational and risks are adequately priced.

When traditional vehicles become increasingly unattractive, capital seeks shelter where it’s treated best, flowing toward stores of value that outpace monetary expansion. Bitcoin, with its programmatic fixed issuance and zero third-party risk, stands nearly alone in offering these properties at scale.

The global M2-to-BTC fair value model is only one part of the story, of course. Geopolitical shocks, policy missteps, or regulatory pivots can change the narrative fast. Yes, the chart says $250K is “fair.” But the path there is never smooth.

Uptober, White House Announcements, and a Powder Keg

The timing, of course, is tantalizing. “Uptober” trends loom large in crypto folklore, a seasonal pattern where Bitcoin reliably shocks the skeptics. This year, the setup could be even more combustible. Rumors swirl about a major White House announcement on digital asset regulation by year-end, potentially flipping the switch for a wall of new institutional flows.

Does that mean the BTC price is guaranteed to detonate upwards? Not instantly. But all the right puzzle pieces are falling into place. If nothing else, the yawning gap between modeled fair value and actual price sets up the “trade of the century.”

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/24/trade-of-the-century-250k-is-a-fair-price-for-bitcoin-right-now/

Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+0.41%
Aster
ASTER$2.3673+38.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25289+7.27%
Core DAO
CORE$0.407-0.61%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00498+2.87%
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
