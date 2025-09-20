Yet, for the shiba inu price prediction in 2025, the question is simple: are the legends still the path, or is it time to explore fresh grounds?Yet, for the shiba inu price prediction in 2025, the question is simple: are the legends still the path, or is it time to explore fresh grounds?

Traders Abandon Shiba Inu Predictions, Pivoting Into Pepeto Presale’s 100× Potential Gains

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/20 15:00
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000057-5.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02426-5.67%

SPONSORED POST*

The market is awakening once again. After a prolonged slump, green candles are returning, reminding traders why they first entered crypto big moves and life-changing gains. Yet, for the shiba inu price prediction in 2025, the question is simple: are the legends still the path, or is it time to explore fresh grounds?

Currently, shiba inu (SHIB) looks to be losing momentum, and this softening trend is clear across many of the established names that once carried the entire cycle sideways trading, lighter pushes, and fading velocity. This is why every serious shiba inu price prediction discussion circles back to the same core idea: if the old giants aren’t sprinting ahead, then the next run often begins earlier, when prices are tiny and the runway for growth is long.

Enter presales. This is where investors go when they want room to expand, not just leftovers. And one presale continues to steal the headlines: Pepeto (PEPETO). It blends strong community culture with real utility, starting at a price designed for asymmetric gains. In this article, we’ll explore how shiba inu is performing today, and why Pepeto remains a magnet for attention as a coin with the potential for big returns before the headlines catch up.

Shiba Price Prediction

Remember how it felt when shiba inu first exploded? Tiny buys turned into outsized success stories. Screens flooded with screenshots, friends texting friends, and each new high pulling in the next crowd. It was electrifying real wealth in weeks. But markets evolve. The trade that once seemed obvious now looks crowded, slower, and less exciting. If you’re searching for the next big move, ask yourself: is SHIB still the right choice, or has the huge upside already passed?

Today, Shiba Inu (SHIB) hovers near short-term support, with resistance just above. Trading volume is muted, and order books are thin. A surge of actual buy flow could stabilize the price heavy selling pressure might test lower levels. For a fresh breakout, traders keep an eye on exchange inflows, whale wallets, and rising on-chain activity as early signals. In short: the shiba inu price prediction seems balanced, but it needs volume and fast to ignite the next surge.

The headwinds are structural. Despite Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin burning about 410T SHIB in May 2021, current circulating supply remains near 590T. Reaching a $0.01 target would imply a valuation of close to $5.9 trillion a steep challenge. On-chain activity has waned, with Shibarium transactions dropping from 4.62 million (July 27, 2025) to about 624,140 (August 25, 2025), signaling softer usage. Ownership is highly concentrated, with the top ten wallets holding around 62% of the supply an imbalance that can dampen broader participation.

That’s why many early supporters of shiba inu are now seeking asymmetric setups elsewhere projects with low entry prices and long-term growth paths. Pepeto is one such strong candidate. Let’s look deeper into why investors are turning towards Pepeto over SHIB and other presales today.

Source: TradingView / CoinMarketCap

Why Traders Are Pivoting To Pepeto Over Shiba Inu

Imagine the story you’ll tell later: when crypto markets woke up again, you seized the moment, picked the right coin, and acted fast. That’s why many smart investors are making moves now they don’t want to miss the chance to be the next millionaire token. The project that looks set to become that stage, where you really shouldn’t miss the boat, is Pepeto, currently in its pre-listing, presale, and community-building phase. With a tiny entry price and a long runway ahead, this is where smart money is flowing early.

Pepeto isn’t copying shiba inu; it’s upgrading the blueprint. Built on Ethereum, it leverages deep liquidity and pairs culture with powerful tools: a zero-fee exchange for quick trades, a cross-chain bridge for seamless value transfer, and staking rewards at 227% APY that reward early believers. Every transaction involves the PEPETO token, turning real use into steady demand instead of hype. Meme cycles are faster than ever now, with frog coins, Pepe clones, and more, but only a few projects combine hype with actual utility and Pepeto aims to own that lane.

The presale has already raised over $6.7 million because supporters see more than just a meme they see a 100× opportunity at $0.000000153, before major listings reprice the fundamentals You don’t have to go all-in, but if you ignore it, you’re choosing to watch from the sidelines while others write the next “I should have bought” thread.

Conclusion

Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly establishing itself as the best crypto to buy now. While Bonk remains a strong contender on Solana and will continue to stay relevant, its large size and airdrop-focused approach make another massive 50× or 100× surge unlikely.

Pepeto combines authentic meme culture with real daily use offering a zero-fee swap, a native cross-chain bridge, transparent tokenomics, and staking rewards at 227% APY all at an entry point well under $1.

If you’re aiming for true upside, now is the perfect moment to jump into Pepeto while its presale is still live and prices are low. Early supporters are positioning themselves for the next bull run and the chance to secure life-changing gains don’t miss your shot. Opportunities like this are rare, and they almost never come twice.

Disclaimer

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify official sources before investing.

For more information about PEPETO:

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
NEAR
NEAR$3.075-2.56%
SIX
SIX$0.02199+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08597-2.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:50
Share
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.35%
Solana
SOL$238.24-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.15842-0.90%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
Share
Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

TLDR Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement. Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges. Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate. The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies. In a new move against what it describes as the [...] The post Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes appeared first on CoinCentral.
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592+0.33%
Comedian
BAN$0.07228+4.11%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 18:16
Share

Trending News

More

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock