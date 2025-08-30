Tron’s 60% Network Fee Cut to Keep it Affordable & Competitive

Tron Super Representatives approved a 60% fee cut, the largest in the network’s history.

The change takes effect Aug. 29, with quarterly reviews to follow.

Community reactions are split between concerns over competitiveness and optimism for growth.

Tron will cut network fees by 60% starting today, August 29, following approval by its Super Representative community. The reduction, which will take effect at 8 PM (GMT+8), is aimed at making the blockchain more affordable and competitive.

Sun: Short-Term Costs, Long-Term Gains

Tron founder Justin Sun, in a post on X, noted the decision, saying that the proposal had already passed community approval. He said the reduction would immediately lower costs for users, but profitability would be hit in the short term since fees are directly tied to network income.

“In the long run, profitability will improve as more users and more transactions take place on the Tron network,” Sun said.

He added that Super Representatives will review fee levels every quarter to balance network growth with revenue stability. Notably, reviews will factor in TRX price, network activity, and transaction growth rates.

The move sparked discussion among community members. Some members, like Vadim, argued that even with a 60% cut, Tron remains far more expensive than competitors such as Polygon PoS for stablecoin transfers.

He suggested that casual users, unlike experienced traders, may find Tron’s energy rental system confusing and difficult to adopt, which could limit its appeal to the broader market.

Meanwhile, others defended Tron’s existing fee mechanisms, particularly its energy rental system, which allows users to avoid transaction costs.

Community member Dendorion emphasized that Tron’s energy rental system allows users to avoid most transaction costs. He explained that fees can be reduced even further through energy rentals, while those offering the service have consistently earned passive income of about 10 to 20% over the years with relatively low risk.

He also suggested that Tron should consider adopting a fully dynamic fee system that adjusts automatically to TRX’s price, instead of relying on quarterly reviews.

Adding another dimension to the discussion, supporters such as Supra Cat viewed the 60% fee cut as a bold step that strengthens Tron’s long-term growth prospects and delivers clear benefits for users.

Wise Crypto shared a similar outlook, describing the move as ecosystem-changing and pointing to the quarterly review process as a sign of flexibility and forward planning.