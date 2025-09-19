The post Trump-Backed WLFI Approves 100% Treasury Token Buybacks and Burn appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the crypto platform backed by the Trump family, has taken a major step to boost the value of its native token. A recent governance vote passed with near-unanimous support – 99.8% of participants approved a plan to use 100% of WLFI treasury liquidity fees for token buybacks and burns.

Only a tiny fraction, 0.06%, voted against it.

The program is simple in design but potentially powerful in effect. WLFI will take all fees earned from its protocol-owned liquidity (POL) and use them to buy back tokens from the market. Those tokens are then sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation.

How the Buyback Will Work

Fees from WLFI’s liquidity positions on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana will fund the buybacks. The platform calls it the foundation of a long-term strategy. Over time, WLFI aims to expand the program to include other sources of protocol revenue, increasing the scale of buybacks as the ecosystem grows.

The community considered other options, like keeping fees in the treasury or splitting them between operations and burns.

But the overwhelming preference was clear: maximize impact by using all POL fees for buybacks.

WLFI’s Market Start: A Rocky Launch

The governance vote comes after a turbulent launch. The WLFI token went live on September 1 and fell roughly 40% in its first three days, despite a preemptive burn of 47 million tokens on September 3.

At the time of writing, WLFI is trading at $0.2280, up 3.64% over the last 24 hours.

While the vote sets up a clear strategy, the exact impact on price is uncertain. Without estimates of fees generated, it’s hard to gauge how much WLFI will be bought back in the short term.

Trump Family Crypto Ventures

WLFI is one of several crypto initiatives linked to the Trump family, alongside Nasdaq-listed American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC). A Trump business entity reportedly owns 60% of WLFI and is entitled to 75% of revenue from token sales.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Crypto Wealth Soars to $7.7B With WLFI Coin and American Bitcoin Corp.

Recent activity across WLFI and ABTC has coincided with reported gains for the family, including a $1.3 billion rise in collective wealth over a single week.

High-profile investors have already taken positions. Former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, for example, reported a $67,000 loss on his WLFI holdings – highlighting the volatility of new crypto launches.

Trump’s return to office has also coincided with looser crypto regulations, including the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a Digital Asset Stockpile, and the Genius Act for stablecoins.

These moves, along with the appointment of crypto advocate Paul Atkins to the SEC, have created a regulatory environment that supports innovation while raising questions about oversight.

This Might Interest You: How Is Trump’s SEC Chair Paul Atkins Crypto Approach Different from Gensler?

Looking Ahead

WLFI’s buyback and burn strategy marks a clear commitment to long-term token management. By reducing circulating supply and aligning with committed holders, the platform aims to create a mechanism that grows with adoption.

For the crypto market, it’s a case study in governance, tokenomics, and high-profile backing.