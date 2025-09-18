Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington. The installation appeared just before the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate announcement. It stood along 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pulling crowds as D.C. tried to make sense of a foam version of the president staring down Congress with a crypto in hand. At 2 p.m., the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing the short-term rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. It's the first rate cut since December, after a year of concerns about slowing job growth and rising unemployment. The Fed also outlined plans for two more cuts before the end of this year, but said it only expects one cut in 2026. That didn't sit well with Wall Street, which had priced in five cuts by next year, as Cryptopolitan extensively reported. Crypto organizers livestream token to support Trump statue The statue was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, most of whom are staying anonymous. Their goal was to make a loud, unavoidable point about the future of crypto and government power. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said: "The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation. As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency's growing influence." To push the message even further, the group launched a memecoin on Pump.fun. They used multiple livestreams to pump the token and tie it directly to the statue stunt. One organizer, speaking during a stream on Tuesday, said the statue was built using "extremely hard foam" to make it easier to move. Posts on their X account…