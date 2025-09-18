Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

On CNBC, Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin has "taken the role of gold in today’s world," elevating crypto to the status of a strategic safe haven asset. This media appearance coincides with the launch of American Bitcoin, a mining and BTC holding company he is close to. Far from a mere announcement, this statement fits within a dynamic where publicly traded companies are beginning to integrate bitcoin at the heart of their reserve strategy.
