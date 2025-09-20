The post Trump Crypto Endorsements May Soon Include XRP Tundra’s Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Donald Trump’s public embrace of digital assets has altered the tone of crypto policy in Washington. Earlier this year, he announced the creation of a crypto strategic reserve that would include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The signal placed XRP alongside the most established cryptocurrencies and elevated it in conversations about national financial infrastructure. …The post Trump Crypto Endorsements May Soon Include XRP Tundra’s Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Donald Trump’s public embrace of digital assets has altered the tone of crypto policy in Washington. Earlier this year, he announced the creation of a crypto strategic reserve that would include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The signal placed XRP alongside the most established cryptocurrencies and elevated it in conversations about national financial infrastructure. …

Trump Crypto Endorsements May Soon Include XRP Tundra’s Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/20 15:38
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.419-1.03%
XRP
XRP$2.9841-1.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-3.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04534+1.56%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06615-1.15%
SOON
SOON$0.3538+2.31%
xrp-tundra (4)

The post Trump Crypto Endorsements May Soon Include XRP Tundra’s Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Donald Trump’s public embrace of digital assets has altered the tone of crypto policy in Washington. Earlier this year, he announced the creation of a crypto strategic reserve that would include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The signal placed XRP alongside the most established cryptocurrencies and elevated it in conversations about national financial infrastructure.

Markets reacted quickly, sending XRP higher and renewing debates about which projects tied to its ecosystem might benefit most. Among them is XRP Tundra, a newcomer presale offering that has captured retail attention with an unusually transparent structure. Priced at just $0.01 in Phase 1, with a defined launch target of $2.50, the project outlines a potential 250× multiple at listing.

Trump’s Shift Brings XRP Into the Spotlight

Trump’s move to explicitly mention XRP in a policy framework reinforced the notion that it belongs in the same strategic category as Bitcoin and Ethereum. While no endorsement of individual projects has been made, the inclusion of XRP in a national reserve plan highlighted its role in payments and settlement systems that extend beyond speculative trading.

stake-xrp-growing

For presale ventures like XRP Tundra, the broader recognition of XRP has created a favorable environment. Projects rooted in the XRPL can point to political momentum as a backdrop while presenting their own mechanics for utility and returns. In community forums, some investors have openly speculated that if XRP is part of America’s strategic conversation, then XRPL-based presales may benefit from additional legitimacy.

Inside the Dual-Token Presale

The structure of XRP Tundra sets it apart from most offerings. The project issues two tokens simultaneously: TUNDRA-S, deployed on Solana, and TUNDRA-X, built on the XRP Ledger. TUNDRA-S acts as the utility and yield token, while TUNDRA-X provides governance rights and reserve stability.

During Phase 1, buyers who acquire TUNDRA-S at $0.01 receive not only their base tokens but also a 19% bonus allocation. On top of that, they are given an equivalent amount of TUNDRA-X at no additional cost, referenced at $0.005 for context. Launch valuations are set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. The combination of bonus tokens, free governance assets, and clearly defined launch prices explains why early participation has been brisk.

Staking With Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys

Beyond token distribution, XRP Tundra’s staking framework has generated considerable attention. Holders will eventually be able to place assets in Cryo Vaults, activating them with Frost Keys to unlock annual yields of up to 30% APY.

one-purchase-two-tokens

Staking is not yet active, but presale buyers are guaranteed access once the system is switched on. This ensures that early participants not only capture presale multiples but also lock in priority rights to yield opportunities. Independent explainers, such as a breakdown of Crypto Sister, show how the system is intended to operate, helping new participants understand its mechanics before launch.

Verification Through Audits and KYC

One of the recurring challenges in presales is credibility, and XRP Tundra has gone to lengths to address it. Smart contract audits have been published by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. In addition, team identity verification has been completed via Vital Block.

These third-party checks reduce uncertainty around contract integrity and developer accountability. For many investors, the presence of independent verification differentiates XRP Tundra from presales that offer ambitious claims without external confirmation.

Political Signals Meet Defined Economics

Trump’s decision to spotlight XRP at the national level marks a turning point for how digital assets intersect with US policy. It does not equate to an endorsement of specific presales, but it does create an environment where XRPL-based initiatives are more visible. XRP Tundra has seized that moment by laying out defined presale economics: $0.01 entry, bonus tokens, dual-token distribution, staking up to 30% APY, and full audit verification.

This blend of political momentum and presale clarity explains why XRP Tundra is capturing attention beyond its core community. While official endorsements remain unlikely, the project is benefiting from a broader shift that has made XRP central to America’s crypto conversation. In that sense, it represents one of the clearest intersections of policy recognition and market opportunity in 2025.

Early entry is live — follow the official channels for presale participation and verified updates:Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15914-1.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Share
Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Ethereum (ETH) is set to introduce its latest upgrade, dubbed the Fusaka upgrade, on December 3, 2025, a timeline that has been accelerated from previous expectations of a 2026 launch. This announcement comes from Christine Kim, a researcher monitoring Ethereum’s development progress.  The confirmation of the mainnet activation date was made during the recent All […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,471.94-1.23%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/20 15:00
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,781.26-0.62%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001041-0.47%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia