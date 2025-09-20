Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury

Steve Bannon wants Scott Bessent to run the two most powerful economic arms of the U.S. government at once — the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department. In a podcast interview on Friday, Steve told Sean Spicer that Scott should take over from Jerome Powell as Fed chair next year but still stay on as Treasury Secretary. The episode’s footage was obtained by CNBC’s Eamon Javers. “I am a big believer that on an interim basis, that Scott Bessent should be both the head of the Federal Reserve and the secretary of Treasury, and maybe get through the midterm elections, step down at Treasury and take over the Federal Reserve,” Steve said. Scott is already heading the search for Powell’s replacement when his term ends in May 2026. He was once thought to be a candidate himself, but publicly said he’s fine staying at Treasury. That hasn’t stopped Steve from pushing the idea anyway. Steve lasted only seven months as Trump’s White House strategist before getting fired. Still, he’s close to Trump and clearly feels comfortable tossing out these kinds of proposals. The White House, on the other hand, isn’t amused. “Such an arrangement is not being and has never been considered by the White House,” a spokesman said. The idea was immediately shut down. White House rejects plan as Scott leads search for Powell’s replacement There’s no real example of this happening before. Before the Banking Act of 1935, the Treasury Secretary did sit on the Fed’s board, but the chair role wasn’t created until later. Janet Yellen ran the Fed and then the Treasury, but those jobs were years apart. Scott doing both at once — even if temporary — would break that mold completely. Right now, Scott is running the process to find Powell’s successor. Reports say there are 11 names on the list. He was once on it too, until he said he wasn’t interested. Still, Steve thinks Scott should hold both posts until midterms, then leave Treasury and stay on as Fed boss. It’s not clear if anyone else in Trump’s circle supports that plan. Trump has repeatedly slammed the Fed for not slashing interest rates more. He wants a Fed that moves fast — his way. That pressure could be why Steve wants someone loyal like Scott at the top. But making him do both jobs, even for a few months, would raise serious legal, policy, and political questions. Fed’s Miran dismisses tariff inflation and calls for deeper rate cuts While Steve is pushing personnel moves, Fed Governor Stephen Miran is focused on policy. He voted against the Fed’s decision this week to cut rates by 0.25%. He wanted a 0.5% cut instead. Speaking on CNBC’s “Money Movers” Friday, Miran said he doesn’t think Trump’s tariffs will cause inflation. “I’m clearly in the minority in not being concerned about inflation from tariffs,” Miran said. “But that was also true in 2018-2019, and I think I probably could take a little victory lap about that.” He said he hasn’t seen any real evidence that tariffs are pushing up prices. “If you thought tariffs are driving inflation higher, you’d think imports would be differentially inflating at a higher pace,” he said. Miran also said the difference between inflation in U.S. core goods and other countries is tiny. “If I thought that tariffs were driving any material inflation in the United States, I’d look for evidence,” he added. Even so, the Fed’s own data says inflation is still above 2%, and might not fall back to target until 2028. Only Miran wanted the Fed to move faster on cutting rates. The rest of the 12-member committee didn’t agree, as Cryptopolitan reported. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.Steve Bannon wants Scott Bessent to run the two most powerful economic arms of the U.S. government at once — the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department. In a podcast interview on Friday, Steve told Sean Spicer that Scott should take over from Jerome Powell as Fed chair next year but still stay on as Treasury Secretary. The episode’s footage was obtained by CNBC’s Eamon Javers. “I am a big believer that on an interim basis, that Scott Bessent should be both the head of the Federal Reserve and the secretary of Treasury, and maybe get through the midterm elections, step down at Treasury and take over the Federal Reserve,” Steve said. Scott is already heading the search for Powell’s replacement when his term ends in May 2026. He was once thought to be a candidate himself, but publicly said he’s fine staying at Treasury. That hasn’t stopped Steve from pushing the idea anyway. Steve lasted only seven months as Trump’s White House strategist before getting fired. Still, he’s close to Trump and clearly feels comfortable tossing out these kinds of proposals. The White House, on the other hand, isn’t amused. “Such an arrangement is not being and has never been considered by the White House,” a spokesman said. The idea was immediately shut down. White House rejects plan as Scott leads search for Powell’s replacement There’s no real example of this happening before. Before the Banking Act of 1935, the Treasury Secretary did sit on the Fed’s board, but the chair role wasn’t created until later. Janet Yellen ran the Fed and then the Treasury, but those jobs were years apart. Scott doing both at once — even if temporary — would break that mold completely. Right now, Scott is running the process to find Powell’s successor. Reports say there are 11 names on the list. He was once on it too, until he said he wasn’t interested. Still, Steve thinks Scott should hold both posts until midterms, then leave Treasury and stay on as Fed boss. It’s not clear if anyone else in Trump’s circle supports that plan. Trump has repeatedly slammed the Fed for not slashing interest rates more. He wants a Fed that moves fast — his way. That pressure could be why Steve wants someone loyal like Scott at the top. But making him do both jobs, even for a few months, would raise serious legal, policy, and political questions. Fed’s Miran dismisses tariff inflation and calls for deeper rate cuts While Steve is pushing personnel moves, Fed Governor Stephen Miran is focused on policy. He voted against the Fed’s decision this week to cut rates by 0.25%. He wanted a 0.5% cut instead. Speaking on CNBC’s “Money Movers” Friday, Miran said he doesn’t think Trump’s tariffs will cause inflation. “I’m clearly in the minority in not being concerned about inflation from tariffs,” Miran said. “But that was also true in 2018-2019, and I think I probably could take a little victory lap about that.” He said he hasn’t seen any real evidence that tariffs are pushing up prices. “If you thought tariffs are driving inflation higher, you’d think imports would be differentially inflating at a higher pace,” he said. Miran also said the difference between inflation in U.S. core goods and other countries is tiny. “If I thought that tariffs were driving any material inflation in the United States, I’d look for evidence,” he added. Even so, the Fed’s own data says inflation is still above 2%, and might not fall back to target until 2028. Only Miran wanted the Fed to move faster on cutting rates. The rest of the 12-member committee didn’t agree, as Cryptopolitan reported. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury

By: Coinstats
2025/09/20 09:48
DAR Open Network
D$0.03535-1.58%
MemeCore
M$2.2634-11.18%
Threshold
T$0.01676-1.17%
Union
U$0.014029-2.53%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003862-5.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.465-1.08%

Steve Bannon wants Scott Bessent to run the two most powerful economic arms of the U.S. government at once — the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department.

In a podcast interview on Friday, Steve told Sean Spicer that Scott should take over from Jerome Powell as Fed chair next year but still stay on as Treasury Secretary. The episode’s footage was obtained by CNBC’s Eamon Javers.

“I am a big believer that on an interim basis, that Scott Bessent should be both the head of the Federal Reserve and the secretary of Treasury, and maybe get through the midterm elections, step down at Treasury and take over the Federal Reserve,” Steve said.

Scott is already heading the search for Powell’s replacement when his term ends in May 2026. He was once thought to be a candidate himself, but publicly said he’s fine staying at Treasury. That hasn’t stopped Steve from pushing the idea anyway.

Steve lasted only seven months as Trump’s White House strategist before getting fired. Still, he’s close to Trump and clearly feels comfortable tossing out these kinds of proposals.

The White House, on the other hand, isn’t amused. “Such an arrangement is not being and has never been considered by the White House,” a spokesman said. The idea was immediately shut down.

White House rejects plan as Scott leads search for Powell’s replacement

There’s no real example of this happening before. Before the Banking Act of 1935, the Treasury Secretary did sit on the Fed’s board, but the chair role wasn’t created until later. Janet Yellen ran the Fed and then the Treasury, but those jobs were years apart. Scott doing both at once — even if temporary — would break that mold completely.

Right now, Scott is running the process to find Powell’s successor. Reports say there are 11 names on the list. He was once on it too, until he said he wasn’t interested. Still, Steve thinks Scott should hold both posts until midterms, then leave Treasury and stay on as Fed boss. It’s not clear if anyone else in Trump’s circle supports that plan.

Trump has repeatedly slammed the Fed for not slashing interest rates more. He wants a Fed that moves fast — his way. That pressure could be why Steve wants someone loyal like Scott at the top. But making him do both jobs, even for a few months, would raise serious legal, policy, and political questions.

Fed’s Miran dismisses tariff inflation and calls for deeper rate cuts

While Steve is pushing personnel moves, Fed Governor Stephen Miran is focused on policy. He voted against the Fed’s decision this week to cut rates by 0.25%. He wanted a 0.5% cut instead. Speaking on CNBC’s “Money Movers” Friday, Miran said he doesn’t think Trump’s tariffs will cause inflation.

“I’m clearly in the minority in not being concerned about inflation from tariffs,” Miran said. “But that was also true in 2018-2019, and I think I probably could take a little victory lap about that.”

He said he hasn’t seen any real evidence that tariffs are pushing up prices. “If you thought tariffs are driving inflation higher, you’d think imports would be differentially inflating at a higher pace,” he said.

Miran also said the difference between inflation in U.S. core goods and other countries is tiny. “If I thought that tariffs were driving any material inflation in the United States, I’d look for evidence,” he added.

Even so, the Fed’s own data says inflation is still above 2%, and might not fall back to target until 2028. Only Miran wanted the Fed to move faster on cutting rates. The rest of the 12-member committee didn’t agree, as Cryptopolitan reported.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0862-3.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.009244-5.18%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06335-1.82%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000704+1.14%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-2.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

What to Expect in Crypto Markets