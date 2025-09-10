Truth Social Lets Users Convert Rewards Into Cronos (CRO)

By: Coindoo
2025/09/10 02:31
Gems
GEMS$0.24042+0.09%
Cronos
CRO$0.26204+4.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00645-2.12%

Truth Social and its sister platform Truth+ announced that users will now be able to convert “gems” – the platforms’ engagement rewards – directly into CRO tokens.

Ending Token Speculation

The move puts to rest rumors that Truth Social might launch its own token. Instead, the company will lean on Crypto.com’s infrastructure to facilitate conversions, with Patriot Pack subscribers gaining access to the new rewards program. Gems collected through platform activities can be exchanged not only for CRO but also for other perks.

CRO Price Jumps

The announcement sparked a rally in Cronos, with the token’s price climbing sharply after the news went public. Traders viewed the integration as a significant adoption milestone for CRO, especially given the scale of Truth Social’s user base and the political spotlight surrounding Trump’s ventures.

READ MORE:

Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve and Blockchain-Powered City

A Larger CRO Strategy

This isn’t the first time Trump Media Group has signaled interest in the token. Earlier this year, the company revealed plans to establish a digital asset treasury aimed at acquiring more than $6.4 billion worth of CRO, underscoring its long-term commitment to building around the Cronos ecosystem.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Truth Social Lets Users Convert Rewards Into Cronos (CRO) appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

PANews June 22 news, according to CoinDesk, due to market concerns that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 on Sunday, hitting its lowest level since
MAY
MAY$0.04257+1.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06704-4.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:16
Share
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0.01155-0.51%
Union
U$0.00932-11.40%
Solana
SOL$215.86+0.44%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Share
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+1.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK