Two Rock Anthems Put Ozzy Osbourne Back Inside The Top 10

Ozzy Osbourne returns to the Rock Digital Song Sales chart as "Mama, I'm Coming Home" rebounds to No. 8, joining "Crazy Train" in the top 10.

For weeks following his death, Ozzy Osbourne’s music dominated charts all around the world. His name was especially visible – alongside Black Sabbath’s – on Billboard’s rock-focused rankings, as he is a legend in that field, and his performance on the rosters after his passing reflected that.

After a few weeks, much of Osbourne’s work — both solo and with the band that made him a superstar — began to descend or vanish entirely. Since that decline, a handful of favorites have either managed to stay on Billboard’s lists or return from time to time.

Osbourne doubles up inside the top 10 on one sales ranking in America as one of his most famous tracks — which seems to have taken on new meaning following his death — reappears.

“Mama, I’m Coming Home” Returns

“Mama, I’m Coming Home” returns to the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The tune breaks back in at No. 8 on the list of the bestselling rock-only tunes in America.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Recent No. 1

Coincidentally, as “Mama, I’m Coming Home” reappears on the Rock Digital Song Sales list, the cut earns its eighth stay on the tally after and comes in eighth place. The tune became the superstar’s third champion in July when it finally reached No. 1, debuted in first. It went on to lead for four frames.

“Mama, I’m Coming Home” and “Crazy Train”

As “Mama, I’m Coming Home” reenters the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, it joins “Crazy Train.” That tune occupied the eighth position last time around and now advances to No. 4. Unlike “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” however, “Crazy Train” has never managed to lead the charge, as it stalled at No. 2.

Ozzy Osbourne, Sombr and Supertramp

Osbourne is one of three acts that claim more than one win on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week. He’s tied with newcomer Sombr, as both fill two spaces. Supertramp scores a trio of hits after the passing of the band’s frontman.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Classics Rise

“Crazy Train” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home” not only appear on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart — a slightly more specific version of the Rock Digital Song Sales ranking — but they climb. “Crazy Train” improves from No. 3 to No. 2, while “Mama, I’m Coming Home” pushes from No. 5 to No. 3. That list is led by “End of You,” a collaboration between Poppy, Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante, which is comfortable at No. 1 yet again.