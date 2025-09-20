Two whales sold PUMP they bought two months ago, making a combined profit of over $3 million.

PANews reported on September 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, two smart whales are selling PUMP purchased two months ago to lock in profits:
- Address 6AkVuG sold 466.74 million PUMP (worth $3.27 million) 6 hours ago, making a profit of $1.96 million (+149%).
- Address 58teLV sold 272.24 million PUMP (worth $1.95 million) 11 hours ago, making a profit of $1.16 million (+133%).
