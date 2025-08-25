Upcoming meme coins: Bitcoin Penguins presale surges as investors eye next big move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:34
  • The subdued action in major cryptocurrencies has only fueled the hunt for high-upside alternatives.

  • Bitcoin Penguins fits that profile perfectly: a brand with meme appeal.

  • Early backers have now committed over $4.4 million.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple started the week on a cautious note, but that hasn’t slowed the frenzy around one of the most talked-about upcoming meme coins—Bitcoin Penguins (BPENGU).

With just days left before its presale ends on August 27, investors are piling in, fearing they might miss the next explosive meme-coin breakout.

Over the weekend, Bitcoin (BTC) steadied around $112,852 after finding support at its 100-day EMA, while Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) hovered near their own critical levels.

The subdued action in majors has only fueled the hunt for high-upside alternatives—and BPENGU appears to be the hottest contender.

From Pudgy to Bitcoin Penguins: the next meme evolution

Just when it looked like Pudgy Penguins had cemented its place as the breakout meme brand of this cycle, a new waddle is taking center stage.

Bitcoin Penguins positions itself as the natural evolution of the penguin coin craze, marrying meme culture with Bitcoin branding and, crucially, a BTC-BPENGU trading pair already on its roadmap.

That direct link to the crypto market’s most dominant asset has created a rush of enthusiasm.

Since its first 1 BTC giveaway on August 12, the hype has exploded. In just 24 hours, nearly half a million dollars flowed into the presale.

Early backers have now committed over $4.4 million.

Why the FOMO is real

What sets Bitcoin Penguins apart from the flood of meme tokens is its structure.

Out of the 10 billion total supply, 55% is reserved for presale buyers, ensuring that the community—not insiders—controls the majority of the project.

Planned staking programs and community competitions are designed to keep engagement high long after launch, signalling a long-term vision rather than a quick pump-and-dump.

Community-driven energy is already evident, with thousands of new participants joining daily.

In meme coin markets, this kind of organic growth often proves more powerful than big-money backers.

The presale’s rapid momentum mirrors the viral rise of Pudgy Penguins’ PENGU, which minted overnight millionaires this cycle.

A market hungry for new winners

With BTC, ETH, and XRP struggling to break higher, traders are increasingly looking for smaller-cap plays with exponential upside.

Bitcoin Penguins fits that profile perfectly: a brand with meme appeal, a tie-in to Bitcoin, and a limited presale window that amplifies urgency.

The timing only adds fuel to the fire. Once the presale closes on August 27, the project will move toward exchange listings, opening the door to a wider audience and potentially sparking the next leg up.

For many retail investors, this is the definition of FOMO—get in now, or risk watching another meme phenomenon skyrocket from the sidelines.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/upcoming-meme-coins-bitcoin-penguins-presale-surges-as-investors-eye-next-big-move/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Highlights: Three firms are planning a $1B Solana treasury to create one of the largest single-asset crypto funds. The proposal, if implemented, could influence the price and liquidity of Solana. Corporate treasuries are expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana gaining ground among major institutional players. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are raising $1 billion to create a large Solana-focused treasury, according to a Bloomberg report. The three firms are holding talks with investors while working on plans to acquire a publicly traded company. They intend to transform the acquired entity into a digital asset treasury business dedicated to Solana. This approach would allow the firms to consolidate resources and create one of the largest single-asset treasuries in the market. According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in talks with potential backers to raise about $1 billion to acquire Solana (SOL), which would mark the largest treasury dedicated to the token. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the… pic.twitter.com/jz8CsmTZTe — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 25, 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the transaction. The deal is expected to close in early September, giving the group a short timeline for execution. Market observers see the proposed fund as an extension of strategies pioneered by corporate treasuries that first concentrated on Bitcoin. While many firms still favor Bitcoin and Ethereum, Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin are focusing on Solana because of its rapid growth and expanding use cases. This coordinated initiative signals growing institutional interest in digital assets outside the two dominant cryptocurrencies. Analysts argue that the new raise of $1 billion is a testament to the belief in the potential of Solana remaining one of the top blockchain networks. Institutional Interest Builds Around Solana Treasury The Solana Foundation has already supported the plan, which lends credence to the campaign. Market analysts believe that creating an exclusive treasury would aid in decreasing the circulating supply of Solana. Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, said that institutional support of this scale could attract more developers and ecosystem projects. This strategy mirrors a trend among corporate treasuries. MicroStrategy made the idea of owning Bitcoin popular among many businesses, but firms rapidly diversified into Solana, BNB, and XRP. Publicly traded companies currently possess over 6 million SOL, as per available data. One such project is Upexi, which has obtained a $200 million credit line to expand its Solana reserves. SOL Strategies holds more than 420,000 Solana tokens in its treasury and is preparing for a Nasdaq listing. JUST IN: Solana treasury company @UpexiTreasury has surpassed 2 million $SOL in holdings, now worth $334M. In July, Upexi raised $200M and acquired over 1.26M $SOL, growing its treasury by 172%. pic.twitter.com/2DHwTOfOXF — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 5, 2025 Solana has gained popularity owing to its scalability, low fees, and speed. It powers a wide range of decentralized finance platforms, gaming projects, and consumer-facing applications. The network also gained traction during last year’s surge in memecoin trading. As a result, institutional players are taking notice, and they now view Solana as a strong alternative to Ethereum. Market Implications and Price Trends The proposed treasury could influence the trajectory of SOL’s price. Meanwhile, none of the companies have confirmed the plans as of press time. At the same time, Solana’s price action has shown strong momentum. SOL is trading at $199.42 after dropping 4.16% in the past day. The trading volume has increased by 997.33% to $13.46 billion, signaling robust activity. Its market capitalization stands at $107.77 billion, and it has gained 10.45% in the past week and 5.49% in the past month. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/08/25 18:23
NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The
PANews2025/06/25 07:01
BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

Crypto.news2025/08/25 19:05
