Vader launches EgoPlay closed beta for gamified smart glasses tasks

Key Takeaways

Vader launched EgoPlay, a gamified platform for task completion using smart glasses.

EgoPlay users earn Vader Points for completing daily tasks via smart glasses.

Vader launched EgoPlay, a gamified platform where users complete daily tasks with smart glasses to earn Vader Points. The platform entered closed beta today.

The system allows users to perform tasks through smart glasses technology while earning rewards through the company’s point system. EgoPlay represents Vader’s entry into gamified task completion using wearable technology.

The closed beta provides limited access to test the platform’s functionality before a broader release. Users can accumulate Vader Points by completing designated daily activities through the smart glasses interface.