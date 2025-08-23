Verasity Partners with Fraction AI to Boost Decentralized AI Training with Blockchain Ads

blockchain3553516 main

Advertising technology platform, Verasity, has entered a new partnership with Fraction AI, the first decentralized auto-training platform of AI agents. The announcement marks a new milestone in connecting blockchain infrastructure with next-generation artificial intelligence ecosystems. 

The objective of both companies is to establish a strong force of safe adverts, decentralized education, and scalable monetization.

Fraction AI Adopts Verasity’s Advertising Infrastructure

With more than 32 million agent sessions and over 320,000 users, Fraction AI is already proving to be successful. As a result of the collaboration, the company will incorporate the advanced technology of Verasity, which allows it to enhance its video library that plays a key role in user onboarding and education. 

The partnership means that educational materials, community resources, and training materials will be provided with efficiency and convenience, and transparency.

With the integration of the Verasity infrastructure, Fraction AI can be viewed as more than a training site for AI agents, as it will be a platform that will expand the levels of user interaction and generate steady monetization.

Proof of View Technology Brings Transparency

The key to the integration is the Verasity Proof of View (PoV) anti-fraud technology. With this system, this eliminates the possibility of having fraudulent and bot-driven views of the ads, which is one of the biggest issues of digital advertising.

In the case of Fraction AI, this implies new ways of monetization, which are supported by verifiable demonstrations of exercises of human activity. By integrating PoV with its decentralized AI training platform, Fraction AI can provide advertisers and users with the guarantee that revenues are generated on the basis of genuine and trusting engagement.

Blockchain Meets AI for Scalable Growth

The alliance signals how blockchain and artificial intelligence are becoming more overlapping. 

The role established by Verasity during these recent years in battling ad fraud and ensuring the adoption of advertising transparency makes it a logical addition to the Fraction AI philosophy of creating decentralized, autonomous learning environments to train AI agents.

This partnership highlights the rising possibilities of blockchain being used as a layer of verification in AI-powered ecosystems, as transparency and trust are two of the primary areas of concern in adopting such an environment over the long term.

Industry Significance and Future Prospects

It is envisaged that the integration will bring benefits to both sides. With more widespread adoption of AI agents, authentic interaction and a lack of fraudulent interactions will be critical.

Both companies stressed that a rollout announcement will come in the near future, paving the way to broader adoption of blockchain-based ad monetization in AI ecosystems. Such cooperation would be a new benchmark in the partnership between the blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors, provided that it becomes successful.

