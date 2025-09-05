Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on September 5th that Vitalik Buterin tweeted that low-cost stablecoin transactions remain a massive source of value in the crypto space. As a newcomer to the L2 blockchain, Codex has emphasized synergy with Ethereum's L1 since its launch.
