Whale Activity Ongoing In These Digital Assets - Here's How Much ADA, SUI, SHIB & XYZVerse (XYZ) Price Skyrockets If...

Large moves by major holders have drawn fresh attention to some trending tokens. Surging trades and funds shifting hands spark talk about sudden price climbs. ADA, SUI, SHIB, and XYZVerse (XYZ) are seeing unusual demand. How high could their prices go if big players keep at it? The numbers might surprise even the close watchers.

Cardano (ADA)

Source: TradingView

ADA drifted between 0.81 and 1.07 this week. It slipped 3.10% in 7 days and 1.46% in 1 month, yet it still holds a 14.81% gain over 6 months. The token now trades close to 0.88, right on its 10-day average and a notch under the 100-day line at 0.91.

Momentum looks neutral. RSI at 49.63 and stochastic at 55.36 show neither overbought nor oversold pressure. MACD sits just above zero at 0.002622, hinting at a flat trend. The nearest ceiling sits at 1.17; cracking it opens a path to 1.42. A dip below 0.81 could send ADA toward the 0.66 floor or even 0.41 if selling snowballs.

If buyers push through 1.17, ADA could add about 30% from current levels and test 1.42, matching the 6-month climb pace. Failing that, a slide to 0.66 would shave roughly 25%. Sideways trade between 0.81 and 1.07 remains the base case until volume picks up. With the long-term trend still positive and short-term signals mixed, the next breakout direction may set the tone for Q3.

Sui (SUI)

Source: TradingView

Sui trades between 3.52 and 4.10 after a rough week. The token slipped 11.76 percent in 7 days and 10.91 percent in 1 month. Even with the pullback the 6 month chart still shows an 8.18 percent gain.

Short term action swims near the 10 day average at 3.55 and just under the 100 day line at 3.61. Momentum tools sit in the middle with RSI at 50.19 and Stoch at 55.26. A tiny positive MACD print of 0.0102 hints that sellers are losing grip.

If buyers step in above the nearest floor at 3.27 the price could test 4.42. That move would add about 15 percent from the mid band of the current range. A clean break could open a path toward 5 which implies near 30 percent upside. Failure to hold 3.27 may drag the chart to the deeper base at 2.70 which is roughly 25 percent below. For now the data point to a cautious rebound rather than a fresh slide.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Source: TradingView

Over last seven days price dipped 9.56%. Over thirty days slide 18.73%. Over six months down 16.52%. Current range 0.00001229 to 0.00001398 shows small gap but trend still negative. Yet the slide has slowed in the past two sessions, hinting at a pause.

The 10 day and 100 day moving lines sit close at 0.00001259 and 0.00001263. This tight spread shows the coin is at a decision spot. RSI at 56 and Stochastic at 72 point to mild buying power, not mania. First barrier waits at 0.00001493. A push through could aim for 0.00001662, a 28% jump from current mid range. If buyers fade the coin may test 0.00001155 and then 0.00000986, about 20% below now.

Short term bias is neutral to slight upside. A close above 0.00001400 would tilt the scale toward bulls. Failure to hold 0.00001200 would hand control to sellers. Based on recent data, odds lean 60-40 for a mild climb toward the first barrier within the next two weeks, but gains beyond that need fresh volume. The zone between 0.00001250 and 0.00001260 is the pivot that traders will watch hour by hour.

Conclusion

Whale inflows support altcoins ADA, SUI, SHIB upside, yet XYZVerse, the first sports memecoin, targets 20 000 % growth via fan-driven games, early presale, and media deals as the 2025 rally builds.

