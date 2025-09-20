The post What Time Does Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Begin? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Tulsa King” Season 3 partial poster. Paramount+ Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama created by Taylor Sheridan, returns this weekend with Season 3. What time does the new season begin streaming on Paramount+? Tulsa King kicked off in 2022 and returned with its second season in 2024. Stallone stars in the series as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a former mob caporegime who, after a 25-year stint in prison, is sent by his New York City crime bosses to Tulsa, Okla., to set up a new criminal enterprise. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers The logline for Tulsa King Season 3 reads, “As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.” Tulsa King Season 3 also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Tulsa King Season 3 begins with Episode 1, titled Blood and Bourbon, which begins streaming Sunday at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Paramount+. Like the two previous seasons of Tulsa King, Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes. Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers Paramount+ offers two streaming tiers: Paramount+ Essential, which includes ads, costs $7.99 per month and Paramount+ Premium, which is ad-free, costs $12.99 per month. Samuel L. Jackson Guest Stars In ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Before Getting His Own Spinoff Series Tulsa King will feature a special guest star in… The post What Time Does Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Begin? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Tulsa King” Season 3 partial poster. Paramount+ Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama created by Taylor Sheridan, returns this weekend with Season 3. What time does the new season begin streaming on Paramount+? Tulsa King kicked off in 2022 and returned with its second season in 2024. Stallone stars in the series as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a former mob caporegime who, after a 25-year stint in prison, is sent by his New York City crime bosses to Tulsa, Okla., to set up a new criminal enterprise. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers The logline for Tulsa King Season 3 reads, “As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.” Tulsa King Season 3 also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Tulsa King Season 3 begins with Episode 1, titled Blood and Bourbon, which begins streaming Sunday at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Paramount+. Like the two previous seasons of Tulsa King, Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes. Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers Paramount+ offers two streaming tiers: Paramount+ Essential, which includes ads, costs $7.99 per month and Paramount+ Premium, which is ad-free, costs $12.99 per month. Samuel L. Jackson Guest Stars In ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Before Getting His Own Spinoff Series Tulsa King will feature a special guest star in…

What Time Does Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' Season 3 Begin? How To Watch

2025/09/20
“Tulsa King” Season 3 partial poster.

Paramount+

Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama created by Taylor Sheridan, returns this weekend with Season 3. What time does the new season begin streaming on Paramount+?

Tulsa King kicked off in 2022 and returned with its second season in 2024. Stallone stars in the series as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a former mob caporegime who, after a 25-year stint in prison, is sent by his New York City crime bosses to Tulsa, Okla., to set up a new criminal enterprise.

The logline for Tulsa King Season 3 reads, “As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

Tulsa King Season 3 also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Tulsa King Season 3 begins with Episode 1, titled Blood and Bourbon, which begins streaming Sunday at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Paramount+. Like the two previous seasons of Tulsa King, Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes.

Paramount+ offers two streaming tiers: Paramount+ Essential, which includes ads, costs $7.99 per month and Paramount+ Premium, which is ad-free, costs $12.99 per month.

Samuel L. Jackson Guest Stars In ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Before Getting His Own Spinoff Series

Tulsa King will feature a special guest star in Season 3, Pulp Fiction Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson.

According to Paramount+, Jackson will star in Tulsa King this season as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a character who will move on from Tulsa to New Orleans for the spinoff series NOLA King.

Meanwhile, Tulsa King has already been renewed for a fourth season, Paramount+ announced on Wednesday.

Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L Jackson in “Tulsa King” Season 3.

Paramount+/Brian Douglas

Tulsa King Season 3 follows a big season for viewership in Season 2. According to Paramount+, the Tulsa King Season 2 premiere attracted 21.1 million viewers on Paramount+ globally, making it the highest-viewed series premiere in the history of the streaming platform. Overall, the series had 159 million views throughout the season.

One of the executive producers of Tulsa King Season 3 is Dave Erickson, who is the series’ showrunner.

Tulsa King Season 3 begins streaming Sunday at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Paramount+.

