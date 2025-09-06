What Time Does The UFC Paris Fight Card Start?

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Nassourdine Imavov of Russia and Caio Borralho of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at The Accor Arena on September 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC

The UFC Paris fight card goes down tonight at Accor Arena. In the main event of the Saturday. September 6, UFC Fight Night, two highly ranked UFC middleweights look to make their case to become the first challenger for recently crowned UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. In the UFC Paris main event, Nassourdine Imavov faces Caio Borralho.

The UFC Paris fight card streams on ESPN+.

Below, we look at details for the main event of UFC Paris and the start time for each portion of today’s fight card.

UFC Paris Fight Card: Date, Time, Location, How To Watch Or Stream

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France

Main Card Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Preliminary Card Start Time: Noon ET on ESPN+

UFC Paris Main Card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Benoît Saint Denis vs. Maurício Ruffy

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig

Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones

Rhys McKee vs. Axel Sola

William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała

UFC Paris Preliminary Card

Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija

Harry Hardwick vs. Kaue Fernandes

Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters

Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek

Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes

UFC Paris Main Event: Nassourdine Imavov Vs. Caio Borralho

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 05: Nassourdine Imavov of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at The Accor Arena on September 05, 2025 in Paris, France.

Nassourdine Imavov (16-4-0-1) was 8-2 when he first fought for the UFC. That bout came in October 2020, and he won a decision over Jordan Williams. Imavov went 3-1 in his next four UFC outings. In January 2023, Imavov was booked to face Kelvin Gastelum, but that fight fell apart when Gastelum withdrew. Sean Strickland stepped in on short notice to keep the fight, which was to be the main event, on the card. The only stipulation was that the meeting was to take place at light heavyweight. Strickland picked up a unanimous decision win in that scrap.

Imavov has fought four times since then. In June 2023 he faced Strickland’s teammate Chris Curtis at UFC 289, but that fight ended in a no contest when a clash of heads left Curtis unable to continue. Then, in February of this year, Imavov defeated Roman Dolidze by majority decision in a main event scrap on a UFC Fight Night card.

In June 2024, the 29-year-old scored a TKO win over former UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier in the main event of a June Fight Night card in Louisville.

Imavov took the best that Jared Cannonier had to offer in the first three rounds of their UFC Louisville main event and was in the process of turning the tables on the former UFC middleweight title challenger when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight in the fourth stanza and awarded the victory to Imavov.

Cannonier’s game plan was a good one, but his approach of using leg kicks to slow his opponent and pick up control time against the cage didn’t work. Yes, the leg kicks scored for Cannonier, but they didn’t deter Imavov, who was mounting a comeback after falling behind 29-29 on two scorecards heading into the fourth round.

Before the fight was waved off, Imavov had honed in on Cannonier’s range and timing. He landed 60 percent of his significant strikes in the second round, 65 percent in the third, and 73 percent in the fourth before Herzog stopped the fight.

After his win over Cannonier, Imavov called for a matchup against former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He did not get his wish. Instead, Imavov faced Brendan Allen in the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night event in Paris. Imavov won that contest via unanimous decision.

Imavov added another win to his record, perhaps the biggest victory of his UFC career, when he defeated ex-UFC champ Israel Adesanya via TKO in February. That stoppage has Imavov as the No. 2 fighter in the official UFC middleweight rankings.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 05: Caio Borralho of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at The Accor Arena on September 05, 2025 in Paris, France.

Caio Borralho (17-1-0-1) was 8-1-0-1 when he fought on the Dana White Contender Series in September 2021. A member of the rising “Fighting Nerds” team, Borralho picked up a decision win in that middleweight contest, but he did not earn a contract from Dana White. On October 19, Borralho gave the DWCS another shot, this time at light heavyweight. His first-round TKO win earned him a deal that night.

Borralho dropped back to 185 pounds for his UFC debut in April 2011. He scored a technical decision win in that scrap, the fight ended early after Borralho landed an illegal knee that left his opponent unable to continue. Borralho was deducted one point for the illegal blow.

Since that win, the 31-year-old Borralho has faced tougher competition in every outing. In May 2024, he dispatched Paul Craig via second-round knockout. Borralho followed that stoppage with a decision win over ex-UFC title challenger Jared Cannonier in his first UFC main event outing. The five-round battle earned the competitors “Fight of the Night” honors.

Borralho enters Saturday’s fight card as the No. 7 ranked UFC middleweight.

Stay tuned for more coverage from the UFC Paris fight card. Including live UFC Paris results, reactions, recaps and video highlights during tonight’s event.