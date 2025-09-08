What’s the Latest on the Altcoin Season Index? Has the Altcoin Bull Run Begun?

In the cryptocurrency market, attention has turned to altcoins again.

According to current data, the Altcoin Season Index has risen to 53/100, indicating that an altcoin-heavy period may have begun in the market.

This level is considered an indicator of a shift from Bitcoin season to altcoin season.

The index is calculated by comparing the performance of the top 100 altcoins against Bitcoin over the past 90 days. If more than 75% of these altcoins outperform Bitcoin, the market is defined as “Altcoin Season.”

Historical data on the index was as follows:

Yesterday: 52

Last Week: 58

Last Month: 36

Annual Peak: 87 (Altcoin Season – December 4, 2024)

Annual Bottom: 12 (Bitcoin Season – April 26, 2025)

The performance chart of the last 90 days clearly demonstrates the rise of altcoins. Altcoins like M (2576.38%), OKB (279.51%), and PENGU (180.28%) showed remarkable gains. Major projects like Ethereum (68.68%), Solana (30.09%), and XRP (22.70%) also showed positive performance, supporting the altcoin rally. Bitcoin, on the other hand, only gained 3.64% during the same period.

*This is not investment advice.

