Which Altcoin Is Being Called The New Shiba Inu At The Start Of Q4

As we begin Q4, capital rotation continues to rise as investors are looking for maximum profits as possible by December and 2026. On-chain metrics continue to show Shiba Inu investors liquidating their funds and investing in an emerging PayFi, which is tagged the new ‘New Shiba Inu’.

This new project is called Remittix (RTX), and it’s built on the Ethereum blockchain to revolutionize the crypto-to-fiat payment utility space.

Let’s talk about why Shiba Inu investors are diversifying, Remittix’s launch, and its potential.

Shiba Inu’s Rise To Fame And Decline

Although launched as a meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) surprised critics with its strong community and ever-expanding ecosystem. The ecosystem has built many applications, such as ShibaSwap, NFTs, and its own Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium.

Shiba Inu made many investors millionaires; however, as SHIB continues to establish itself, its large market cap has made it hard to recreate such a price surge again.

Analysts believe this decline is due to the broader loss of interest in the meme coin sector. Investors’ sentiments and choices have changed; the meme coin market peaked at $137 billion in 2024, but crashed to $49 billion by 2025.

Investors are now diversifying into utility-driven projects with a sustainable roadmap and a long-term plan. Remittix (RTX) continues to emerge as an investor’s pick, let’s see why.

Remittix, The ‘New Shiba Inu’ Set To Mint Millionaires

Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides seamless cross-border crypto-to-fiat transactions in 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

It is bridging a $19 trillion payment gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency. Remittix is currently offering a 15% reward program for users who onboard new investors. Users get 15% on their referee’s presale purchase, and so far, people are making thousands daily from this scheme.

Remittix highlights:

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.

It has a business API that freelancers, marketplaces, and SMEs can use to receive payments.

Remittix is built for real-life use, not just speculation. Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

Beta testing for the Remittix wallet is now live, with community users actively testing it.

The remittix team is now verified by CertiK, the #1 blockchain security firm. RTX is ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch Token.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/which-altcoin-is-being-called-the-new-shiba-inu-at-the-start-of-q4/