Who Are ‘The Voice’ Season 28 Coaches? Who’s Back And Who Left The Red Chairs

THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” — Pictured: The Voice Chairs — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The iconic red chairs are getting another major shake-up this fall. When NBC’s beloved singing competition, The Voice, returns for Season 28 tonight on NBC, fans will see an almost entirely new lineup of superstar coaches from last season.

Last spring, NBC announced that first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini and veterans John Legend and Adam Levine would all be leaving The Voice after Season 27.

For Ballerini, coaching on The Voice was a temporary gig, as she replaced Reba McEntire, the show’s signature country artist. “It’s very bittersweet because it’s kind of felt like summer camp is coming to an end… It’s been such a fulfilling and inspiring journey as a first-time coach,” Ballerini told ExtraTV.

Meanwhile, Legend is exiting The Voice for an anniversary tour celebrating his debut album, Get Lifted. The Get Lifted 20th Anniversary tour began in May and will conclude on Dec. 9 in Oakland, California, coinciding with the filming schedule for The Voice Season 28.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’m heading back on the road for the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour!” he announced at the time. “Join me and my band for an unforgettable performance of the entire Get Lifted album—the album that introduced me to the world—plus a few favorites from my career that all of you know and love … Let’s celebrate 20 amazing years of Get Lifted together!”

Why Is Adam Levine Not On The Voice Season 28?

THE VOICE — “Live Semi Final Results” Episode 2714B — Pictured: Adam Levine — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images) Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, one of the show’s original coaches, is also not returning for Season 28. Levine initially retired from the red chairs in 2019 to spend more time with his family. However, he shocked fans by returning in Season 27 after a five-year hiatus.

However, his absence this fall is due to musical commitments. His band, Maroon 5, is preparing for the LOVE IS LIKE Tour, which runs from October 6 through late November.

So, who will mentor the contestants in Season 28? Read on for everything you need to know about the exciting fall 2025 coaching lineup.

Who Are The Voice Season 28 Coaches?

THE VOICE — Season: 28 — Pictured: (l-r) Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé — (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC via Getty Images) Art Streiber/NBC via Getty Images

Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg will be coaching Season 28 of The Voice. Learn more about each singer’s history on the show, their number of wins and more.

Michael Bublé

THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: Michael Buble — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Seasons as Coach: Seasons 26, 27, 28

Wins: 2

Bublé is the only coach from the latest season of The Voice returning to the red chair. The Canadian singer comes fresh off two consecutive wins: his first victory with Sofronio Vasquez in Season 26 and his most recent with Adam David in Season 27.

“I’m going to show up and revel in being friends with these people and get some great artists again,” Michael told Parade about being the sole Season 27 coach returning for Season 28.

Reba McEntire

THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: Reba McEntire — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Seasons as Coach: Seasons 24, 25, 26, 28

Wins: 1

This upcoming season will mark McEntire’s fourth season on The Voice as a coach. She last coached two seasons ago in Season 26, and took some time off while filming her hit sitcom, Happy’s Place, which is returning for its second season on Friday, Nov. 7, on NBC.

In May 2025, the country star opened up to TODAY about her decision to take a step back from The Voice for Season 27. “Oh, the scheduling was totally it,” she explained. “I thought Kelsea Ballerini did such a great job. That was a really good pick with her.”

Niall Horan

THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: Niall Horan — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Seasons as Coach: Seasons 23, 24, 28

Wins: 2

After taking a break from The Voice for his massive world tour in 2024, the former One Direction star Niall Horan is returning to the singing competition. Horan has won the show twice. His first victory was in Season 23 with Gina Miles; he then won again in Season 24 with Huntley.

“It’s a nerve-wracking experience to come back, and I’m not sure if anybody’s gonna want to be on my team,” Horan said in a behind-the-scenes video shared by The Voice. “Are my pitching skills up to standard? In a way, I wish I didn’t take a year out because I just would’ve been on a roll. It is nerve-wracking, you know? It’s not easy.”

Snoop Dogg

THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: Snoop Dogg — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Seasons as Coach: Seasons 26, 28

Wins: 0

Snoop Dogg is returning after a one-year break between Seasons 26 and 28. Though the rapper didn’t secure a win during his debut season as a coach, he’ll have another opportunity this fall.

In a promo video shared by The Voice’s official YouTube channel, Snoop said he knew he was going to have fun when he learned that his fellow Season 26 coaches Michael and Reba were back. As for Niall, he said the two have “connected like peanut butter and Jelly.”

He continued, “I love the family side of The Voice, that’s what I love about being here. The family between the coaches, and the family that you make when you build your team… I make it fun wherever I work.”

The Voice Season 28 premieres on Monday, Sept. 22, and Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes will be available the next day on Peacock.

Check out a teaser for Season 28, below.