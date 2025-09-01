Who owns the most Ether in 2025? The ETH rich list, revealed

Discover the top Ether holders in 2025, from staking contracts and ETF giants to public companies and early whales.

Around 70% of all ETH is held by just 10 addresses, but most belong to staking contracts, exchanges or funds, not individual whales.

Nearly half of all ETH sits in a single smart contract: the Beacon Deposit Contract that powers Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system.

Big institutions like BlackRock, Fidelity and listed companies now hold millions of ETH, turning Ether into a serious treasury asset.

