The post Who Will Write America’s Crypto Rulebook? The Fight Is On appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The fight over how to regulate cryptocurrencies in the United States has entered a new stage in the Senate. Twelve Democrats are pressing Republicans to let them take part in actually writing the crypto market structure bill, rather than leaving them to comment on a GOP-drafted proposal. Their demand highlights the high stakes of this legislation, which could define the balance of power between the SEC and CFTC, reshape oversight of digital assets, and set the rules of the road for investors and exchanges. Democrats Call for True Collaboration A group of twelve Senate Democrats released a statement urging Republicans to allow for bipartisan authorship of the crypto market structure legislation moving through Congress. The lawmakers stressed that such a sweeping regulatory bill should not be crafted by one party alone. They emphasized that bipartisan authorship has historically been the norm for legislation of this scale and argued that meaningful collaboration is necessary for credibility and speed. Who Signed the Statement? The signatories include some of the most active Democratic voices on digital assets: Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, and Mark Warner of Virginia, among others. This group previously introduced a seven-pillar framework for regulating crypto markets, signaling their intent to shape the discussion rather than merely react to Republican proposals. GOP Bill and the Clarity Act The Republican-led draft, known as the Clarity Act, has already passed the House and is now under review in the Senate. The bill directs the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to form a joint committee on regulatory harmonization. This is an attempt to bridge the gap between the two agencies, which have taken different stances on how to classify and oversee digital assets. Democrats’ Alternative Vision The… The post Who Will Write America’s Crypto Rulebook? The Fight Is On appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The fight over how to regulate cryptocurrencies in the United States has entered a new stage in the Senate. Twelve Democrats are pressing Republicans to let them take part in actually writing the crypto market structure bill, rather than leaving them to comment on a GOP-drafted proposal. Their demand highlights the high stakes of this legislation, which could define the balance of power between the SEC and CFTC, reshape oversight of digital assets, and set the rules of the road for investors and exchanges. Democrats Call for True Collaboration A group of twelve Senate Democrats released a statement urging Republicans to allow for bipartisan authorship of the crypto market structure legislation moving through Congress. The lawmakers stressed that such a sweeping regulatory bill should not be crafted by one party alone. They emphasized that bipartisan authorship has historically been the norm for legislation of this scale and argued that meaningful collaboration is necessary for credibility and speed. Who Signed the Statement? The signatories include some of the most active Democratic voices on digital assets: Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, and Mark Warner of Virginia, among others. This group previously introduced a seven-pillar framework for regulating crypto markets, signaling their intent to shape the discussion rather than merely react to Republican proposals. GOP Bill and the Clarity Act The Republican-led draft, known as the Clarity Act, has already passed the House and is now under review in the Senate. The bill directs the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to form a joint committee on regulatory harmonization. This is an attempt to bridge the gap between the two agencies, which have taken different stances on how to classify and oversee digital assets. Democrats’ Alternative Vision The…

Who Will Write America’s Crypto Rulebook? The Fight Is On

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 22:21
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06326-9.97%
FORM
FORM$1.4093-5.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017421-3.10%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.07812+12.89%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002858-7.23%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005864-2.20%

The fight over how to regulate cryptocurrencies in the United States has entered a new stage in the Senate. Twelve Democrats are pressing Republicans to let them take part in actually writing the crypto market structure bill, rather than leaving them to comment on a GOP-drafted proposal. Their demand highlights the high stakes of this legislation, which could define the balance of power between the SEC and CFTC, reshape oversight of digital assets, and set the rules of the road for investors and exchanges.

Democrats Call for True Collaboration

A group of twelve Senate Democrats released a statement urging Republicans to allow for bipartisan authorship of the crypto market structure legislation moving through Congress. The lawmakers stressed that such a sweeping regulatory bill should not be crafted by one party alone. They emphasized that bipartisan authorship has historically been the norm for legislation of this scale and argued that meaningful collaboration is necessary for credibility and speed.

Who Signed the Statement?

The signatories include some of the most active Democratic voices on digital assets: Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, and Mark Warner of Virginia, among others. This group previously introduced a seven-pillar framework for regulating crypto markets, signaling their intent to shape the discussion rather than merely react to Republican proposals.

GOP Bill and the Clarity Act

The Republican-led draft, known as the Clarity Act, has already passed the House and is now under review in the Senate. The bill directs the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to form a joint committee on regulatory harmonization. This is an attempt to bridge the gap between the two agencies, which have taken different stances on how to classify and oversee digital assets.

Democrats’ Alternative Vision

The Democratic framework takes a different approach. It would give the CFTC explicit authority over spot markets for non-security tokens while also creating a process for determining when a token should fall under SEC jurisdiction. Their proposal also goes further in addressing conflicts of interest, seeking to bar elected officials and their families from launching or profiting from crypto projects during their time in office. In addition, they are pushing for more funding for financial regulators to handle the complexity of crypto markets.

Role of Senate Committees

Another key point for Democrats is coordination with the Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the CFTC. They argue that the committee must play a central role in shaping crypto oversight. Senate Banking Republicans have reportedly left the door open to receiving input until October 20, though the committee has not locked in its schedule.

Political Undercurrents

The call to restrict government officials from profiting off crypto while in office also carries a sharp political edge. It comes as President Donald Trump has significantly increased his wealth through crypto ventures during and after his time in office. For Democrats, this is not only about market stability but also about addressing perceived ethical risks tied to public officials engaging in private crypto dealings.

What Happens Next?

The coming weeks will test whether Republicans are willing to open the drafting process to bipartisan input. If the Clarity Act advances without changes, Democrats may push back with their own amendments or stall progress in committee. The outcome could shape the future of U.S. crypto regulation for years, determining whether the market operates under a balanced framework or one shaped primarily by one party’s vision.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/who-will-write-americas-crypto-rulebook-the-fight-is-on/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

The post Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is strutting its way into record territory, smashing through $3,700 an ounce Wednesday morning, as Sprott Asset Management strategist Paul Wong says the yellow metal may finally snatch the dollar’s most coveted role: store of value. Wong Warns: Fiscal Dominance Puts U.S. Dollar on Notice, Gold on Top Gold prices eased slightly to $3,678.9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gold-hits-3700-as-sprotts-wong-says-dollars-store-of-value-crown-may-slip/
Union
U$0.012873-4.48%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0482--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Share
AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

AVAX and SUI ride strong September momentum into Q4, while ZX seed buyers lock in $0.003 entry for DeFi’s first 0DTE options platform, targeting explosive upside at listing.
holoride
RIDE$0.001013-1.26%
SUI
SUI$3.6032-2.08%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001873-0.15%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 23:40
Share
Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

PANews reported on September 21 that on-chain data showed that Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPEs worth US$5.1 million. Just three weeks ago, he predicted that the price of HYPE could increase 126 times in the next few years.
1
1$0.011447+71.61%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.23-8.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/21 23:23
Share

Trending News

More

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unmissable Opportunity for Conference Savings

Vitalik: Low risk DeFi is de toekomst van Ethereum