Why BlockDAG Is Outperforming on Utility

Solana price faces resistance near $222, while Dogecoin technical analysis shows weakening support. Explore how BlockDAG delivers 1,400 TPS, EVM support, & smart contract tools.

The cryptocurrency market often runs on headlines, but behind the buzz, only a few projects are delivering real utility. As investors look beyond price charts to long-term infrastructure, the contrast between speculative momentum and technical execution becomes clear. Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) remain heavily traded, but both are currently locked in uncertain price action.

In contrast, BlockDAG is executing a live testnet that puts tools in the hands of users and developers alike. With smart contract deployment, EVM compatibility, and over $410 million raised in presale funds, BlockDAG is not waiting for the market; it is building.

BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet: Infrastructure in Action

BlockDAG’s Network (BDAG) recently launched Awakening Testnet, marking a critical leap forward from the previous version. The upgrade pushes transaction throughput to 1,400 TPS, making it one of the most scalable networks now available for testing. The shift from a UTXO-based model to an EVM-compatible account-based system gives developers a familiar architecture to work with, streamlining everything from ERC-20 deployment to NFT minting.

The integration of EIP-4337 account abstraction allows features like smart wallets, gas sponsorships, and social recovery, improving both security and usability. Unlike traditional Layer-1 chains that require hard forks for major upgrades, BlockDAG supports runtime upgradability, ensuring smoother transitions and better backward compatibility.

The development ecosystem is equally robust. The BlockDAG IDE offers smart contract deployment with syntax highlighting, testing tools, and debugging features. Users can mint NFTs using the new NFT Explorer, which supports images, videos, GIFs, and full transfer history. DApps like Reflection and Lottery are already live on testnet, demonstrating BlockDAG’s ability to support real-time, on-chain use cases.

BlockDAG’s momentum is backed by serious numbers that are presale fundraising: Over $410 million, current batch: 30, batch price: $0.0013, Coins sold: over 26.5 billion, a massive ROI since batch 1, and testnet coin rate: Only $0.0013. While other tokens focus on chart patterns, BlockDAG is focused on utility, development, and accessibility.

Solana Price: Resistance Near $222 as Bearish Pressure Holds

Solana (SOL) has been facing strong resistance near $222, with bearish signals forming across major indicators. According to recent technical reporting, SOL has been unable to break above its trend line and remains at risk of falling below key support zones. Despite its fast Layer-1 architecture and ecosystem of DeFi and NFT projects, Solana has not introduced major protocol upgrades in recent months that would drive developer onboarding or ecosystem growth.

The Solana (SOL) price has become increasingly sensitive to market momentum, with fewer catalysts on the development front. The token still benefits from institutional exposure and centralised exchange volume, but it lacks the grassroots-level support tools that BlockDAG is making available in testnet right now. Without a fundamental shift, SOL may continue its sideways-to-downward trend, despite earlier 2025 gains.

While Solana is still considered one of the top crypto gainers over the past year, the question now is whether it can translate trading volume into sustainable traction, and without new tools or developer incentives, the challenge remains.

Dogecoin Technical Analysis: Tight Range with Bearish Risk

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to trade in a narrow range, struggling with resistance near $0.245 and support around $0.232. Current Dogecoin (DOGE) technical analysis indicates that momentum is weakening. The lack of updates or ecosystem development makes DOGE highly reliant on market sentiment, especially retail-driven news and social media promotion.

DOGE has built its identity around meme culture, but without active improvements to its protocol or scalability, it remains a trading token rather than a development platform. No NFT minting tools, smart contract IDEs, or Layer-2 integrations have been announced. While this hasn’t stopped short-term speculation, it does raise questions about long-term sustainability.

Compared to BlockDAG’s testnet tools and developer integrations, Dogecoin appears stagnant. Traders focused on top crypto gainers might still find entry points, but builders will likely look elsewhere for real tooling and infrastructure.

Execution Outranks Popularity

Solana and Dogecoin have name recognition and strong community presence, but neither project is delivering the kind of developer-first upgrades that define future relevance. Solana (SOL) price movements are locked under a bearish trendline, and Dogecoin (DOGE) technical analysis shows weakening support with little on-chain activity to offset it. In contrast, BlockDAG is a live-testing infrastructure that goes beyond hype.

With over $410 million in presale, a fully functional EVM-compatible testnet, and tools ready for developers and users, BlockDAG is turning vision into reality. For those looking past market noise and toward platforms that are truly shipping, BlockDAG has already moved beyond hype, and it’s only getting started.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

