Will Ethereum Treasuries Outperform Bitcoin and Solana? Redditors Debate

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/18 17:36
Edge
EDGE$0.37981-3.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0793+3.12%
Ethereum
ETH$4,582.7+1.89%
Vitalik Buterin Issues Warning as Ethereum Price Hits All-Time High

The post Will Ethereum Treasuries Outperform Bitcoin and Solana? Redditors Debate appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum treasuries are in the spotlight and everyone’s buzzing about them. 

Publicly listed firms have been piling into ETH, scooping up a good chunk of the supply since June – worth over $16 billion. And these holdings are earning staking rewards, giving Ethereum an edge that’s hard to ignore.

The debate has spilled into Reddit, where one post summed it up: “Since June, ETH treasuries have scooped up around 3% of circulating supply. That’s a lot of coins parked away. The kicker is they earn staking yield on top of it, which BTC treasuries can’t do.”

Why Ethereum Looks Stronger

According to Standard Chartered, Ethereum treasuries are better placed to weather the market downturn than either Bitcoin or Solana. Twelve firms – led by BitMine and SharpLink – now hold above 3.5 million ETH.

Scale is one reason, but staking yield is the big difference. Treasuries holding ETH earn ongoing rewards, a steady income stream that Bitcoin doesn’t offer. 

Analysts say that gives Ethereum treasuries more staying power as weaker players drop off.

Bitcoin Treasuries Are Looking Crowded

Bitcoin treasuries still dominate in size, with 120 entities holding about 1.5 million BTC worth $176 billion, which is roughly 7% of the total supply. But that trade has become saturated.

The strategy was pioneered by Michael Saylor’s firm Strategy, which used debt and stock sales to buy BTC. Dozens of companies copied the model, pushing valuations higher. At one point, Strategy traded at more than three times the value of its holdings. Today, the premium has shrunk to just 1.3x.

Standard Chartered calls it a case of “too many imitators.” Consolidation is now likely, with larger firms buying out smaller ones but that’s just rotation, not fresh demand.

Solana Still Playing Catch-Up

Solana treasuries are much smaller, with just nine companies holding about 13.4 million SOL worth $3.32 billion – roughly 2.5% of the total supply. Staking is available, but institutional adoption isn’t on the same level as Ethereum.

There are also hurdles. Standard Chartered flagged that Nasdaq may soon require companies to get shareholder approval before making new crypto purchases, a rule that could slow Solana treasuries even further.

The Shakeout Ahead

Analysts warn that digital asset treasuries are entering a “player-versus-player” phase. Falling valuations mean only firms with cheap funding, scale, and staking yield will survive. Ethereum checks all three boxes.

Geoff Kendrick at Standard Chartered put it like: “We think ETH and SOL DATs should be assigned higher mNAVs than BTC DATs due to staking yield.”

But with Solana still small, Ethereum is emerging as the frontrunner. BitMine alone holds more than 2 million ETH worth over $9 billion and it’s still buying.

No More the “Number Two”

Between Reddit chatter, aggressive treasury buying, and analyst reports, a clear picture is forming. Bitcoin treasuries may be bloated. Solana’s still climbing the ladder. And Ethereum is building its own lane defined by scale, utility, and yield.

For institutions, that mix is proving hard to resist.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why