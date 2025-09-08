WLFI Drama Continues: Is ‘This Is the Scam of All Scams’?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:16
DAR Open Network
D$0.03127+1.59%
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.06067+1.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.468+1.68%
WLFI
WLFI$0.229+18.89%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000751-44.37%

What a week. If you thought crypto was wild before, the latest drama swirling around World Liberty Financial (WLFI) only takes it to the next level.

The token project with the Trump brand, Eric Trump’s personal touch, and hundreds of millions seemingly caught in limbo saw much drama this week.

WLFI ‘Stole My Money’: From Polygon to POTUS

Bruno Skvorc, a known Polygon developer, didn’t mince words when he shared his experience on X. He even tagged US President, Donald Trump, stating:

With his closing accusation, Bruno tagged Paradigm advisor and on-chain sleuth ZachXBT to help with his predicament.

He further summarized what feels for many like déjà vu in a crypto space still wrangling with centralization and trust issues.

The problem? Bruno’s wallet was flagged for alleged high-risk exposure due to 40 ETH via Tornado Cash, indirect ties to sanctioned Russian exchanges Garantex and Netex24, and a “wusd-dashboard which was marked as scam by CA.”

Not exactly the smoking gun you’d expect for such a freeze. However, in the age of compliance automation, flags stick and assets freeze.

Sometimes it’s for reasons as tenuous as being “eight hops away” from suspicious activity. ZachXBT, ever the pragmatist, weighed in:

He detailed how manual reviews of flagged addresses often reveal compliance tools catching more false positives than actual bad actors. This is a real risk when blanket bans become the norm.

ZachXBT credited WLFI for a “proactive approach,” but warned that blacklisting erroneously could cause irreparable damage.

Tokens on Ice: Justin Sun’s $100 Million Freeze

Bruno isn’t the only whale caught in the net. Crypto billionaire Justin Sun, founder of Tron and one of WLFI’s biggest supporters, found his tokens totaling over $100 million locked after a series of outbound transactions on the Ethereum chain.

Sun insists these moves were nothing more than “generic exchange deposit tests”. He hasn’t sold a cent, yet his WLFI remains frozen, and his patience seems to be snapping.

“Tokens are sacred and inviolable,” Sun posted, urging the team to unlock his holdings and restore investor trust.

He reminded everyone that “fairness, transparency, and trust” are supposed to be the backbone of blockchain. Not arbitrary wallet blacklists and silence.

According to Nansen data, Sun’s wallet was blacklisted by WLFI’s “guardian address”.

This occurred right after he moved 50 million tokens, a transaction completely allowed under presale conditions for early investors.

The attitude from some corners of the Bitcoin community? If you sign up for centralized governance, don’t act surprised when centralized control bites back.

Eric Trump’s Irony and WLFI’s Safety Dance

And then there’s the comedic subplot: Eric Trump, who started WLFI to fight back after allegedly being debanked by Wall Street, finds his own project accused of the very overreach he so passionately rallied against.

The irony of a DeFi protocol freezing funds isn’t lost on anyone watching the saga unfold. WLFI’s official communications on X yesterday tried to steady the ship. It reinforced that wallets were only frozen to protect users.

WLFI claimed that a total of 272 wallets were blacklisted, representing a “very small segment of total holders and was done solely to prevent harm while we investigate and help impacted users.”

The Centralization Problem: Who Calls the Shots?

The hard truth is that many new “DeFi” projects exercise centralized controls in practice and can freeze or blacklist wallets with a click. That leaves little recourse for affected holders.

In WLFI’s case, those decisions sparked outrage, confusion, and increasingly loud calls for manual review, not bot-driven bans.

The WLFI drama is bigger than just one project. It’s a signpost for crypto markets everywhere. The promise of DeFi was fairness, transparency, and unstoppable finance.

Yet, too often, old-world power games sneak in through algorithmic compliance and central admin keys.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: the era of trusting your tokens solely to “official teams” may finally be over.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/07/wlfi-drama-continues-is-this-is-the-scam-of-all-scams/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   XRP beweegt al weken in een steeds smaller wordend patroon dat technisch gezien bekendstaat als een driehoek. Deze formatie wijst op toenemende druk binnen een beperkte bandbreedte. Analisten gaven aan dat deze fase binnen enkele dagen kan uitmonden in een duidelijke uitbraak. De vraag die nu boven de markt hangt: welke richting kiest de XRP koers bij het naderen van het eindpunt van dit patroon? XRP koers in driehoekpatroon Op de grafieken is zichtbaar dat de toppen gestaag lager komen te liggen, terwijl de bodems juist oplopen. Dit zorgt voor een samenknijpend koersbereik, waarbij de volatiliteit afneemt. Dergelijke driehoekformaties ontstaan vaak na langere periodes van consolidatie. Een driehoek kan zowel een voortzetting van een bestaande trend als een omkeer inluiden. Bij XRP is de vorming van candles in steeds nauwere ranges een teken dat de markt tijdelijk in balans is, maar de opgebouwde spanning moet vroeg of laat ontladen. Handelaren volgen dit patroon nauwkeurig omdat de afloop vaak leidt tot een plotselinge en scherpe beweging. Dat komt doordat posities met leverage, stop-orders en automatische koop- of verkoopniveaus samen een kettingreactie kunnen veroorzaken zodra de koers door de boven- of onderkant van de driehoek breekt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische betekenis van driehoeken Elke candle binnen de driehoek laat zien dat verkopers iets eerder uitstappen en kopers telkens iets hoger instappen. Het resultaat is een kegelvormige structuur waarin de ruimte om te handelen steeds kleiner wordt. Volgens verschillende analisten ligt de kracht van dit patroon in de duidelijke grenzen. De bovenste trendlijn fungeert als weerstand, terwijl de onderste lijn als steun dient. Zolang de XRP koers binnen deze lijnen blijft, neemt de spanning verder toe. Zodra één van beide grenzen doorbroken wordt, volgt doorgaans een versnelling in die richting. Bekende voorbeelden uit het verleden, zowel bij Bitcoin als bij altcoins, laten zien dat driehoekformaties vaak leiden tot forse bewegingen. Dit komt doordat traders die te vroeg instappen of te laat uitstappen gedwongen worden hun posities aan te passen, wat het koersverloop versnelt. XRP & the whole market will NOT keep moving sideways. XRP’s triangle seems to be closing into itself in the next 7-8 days (no I’m not saying moon in 7 days, I’m showing what the chart shows us) Usually, we see a break to either side before it closes into itself. pic.twitter.com/hDLoafg3uQ — xoom (@Mr_Xoom) September 6, 2025 Invloed van Bitcoin op XRP Hoewel XRP een eigen koersstructuur laat zien, speelt de bredere markt altijd een rol. Vooral de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin blijft een belangrijke factor. Wanneer de Bitcoin koers een sterke beweging laat zien, trekken altcoins vaak mee. Mocht Bitcoin rond dezelfde periode uitbreken, dan kan dit fungeren als katalysator voor XRP. Een zwakke fase in Bitcoin kan daarentegen een neerwaartse druk uitoefenen, zelfs als de driehoek bij XRP technisch gezien rijp is voor een opwaartse beweging. Deze correlatie is door de jaren heen regelmatig bevestigd. Historische data toont aan dat altcoins zelden volledig losgekoppeld bewegen van Bitcoin, zeker niet in perioden van hoge volatiliteit. Historische voorbeelden van consolidatie Eerdere consolidatiefases bij XRP hebben vaker geleid tot abrupte veranderingen in de koers. Zo waren er in eerdere cycli langdurige periodes van zijwaartse candles die plots gevolgd werden door sterke trends. Dit herhalende patroon maakt dat analisten extra aandacht besteden aan de huidige fase. Het compressie-effect van driehoeken wordt gezien als een betrouwbare voorbode voor grotere bewegingen, ook al is de richting vooraf niet vast te leggen. De technische logica hierachter is helder: hoe langer een asset in een nauwe bandbreedte beweegt, hoe groter de energie-opbouw. Zodra de koers deze band verlaat, komt de opgebouwde kracht vrij en kan de beweging versnellen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14727-10.39%
MemeCore
M$1.87254+4.83%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09793+2.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:01
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4242+1.09%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01888+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,279.54+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

From trust mechanism to valuation logic, in-depth analysis of the subtle "father-son relationship" between L1 and L2

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)