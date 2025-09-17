Wormhole unveils strategic reserve to accumulate W token

Key Takeaways
Wormhole introduced a strategic reserve designed to accumulate value into its W token, according to a blog post published today.
The cross-chain protocol announced the initiative as part of its tokenomics strategy.
The W token serves as Wormhole’s native digital asset within its interoperability ecosystem that connects multiple blockchain networks.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/wormhole-strategic-reserve-w-token-value/