WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time, Match Card And Where To Stream

AJ Lee returns to in-ring action ate WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. WWE

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 emanates from Indianapolis, IN as John Cena faces Brock Lesnar in a grudge match as part of Cena’s retirement tour (for now.) Though Cena vs. Lesnar is a star-studded match, WWE’s hottest feud features the returning AJ Lee and CM Punk, who will battle against WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Lee’s return to SmackDown on the September 5 broadcast led to a massive 38% increase in total viewership and an eye-popping 82% in 18-49.

The Usos will reunite to face the Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), while two world titles are on the line. Iyo Sky faces Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women’s World Title while Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. WWE snatched AEW’s PPV timeslot for All Out 2025, causing the secondary promotion to flee its own timeslot and move to 12:00 pm PST. The seven-hour wrestling block is reminiscent of the July 12 wrestling war that led to the longest PPV in the history of pro wrestling.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card And Odds

John Cena (-400) vs. Brock Lesnar (+250)

The Usos (+250) vs. The Vision (-400)

CM Punk and AJ Lee (-2500) vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (+800)

Iyo Sky (+170) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (-250) | WWE Women’s World Title

Cody Rhodes (-1500) vs. Drew McIntyre (+600) | Undisputed WWE Title

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time And Where To Stream

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time: 4:00 pm PST (7:00 pm EST)

Where to Watch/Stream: WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is available to stream exclusively on ESPN Unlimited. ESPN Unlimited is can be accessed for $29.99 per month. For a limited time, viewers can order the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $29.99 per months for 12 months. If you already have access to ESPN through your TV or mobile provider, click here. ESPN can be activated through DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Spectrum and Verizon FIOS.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Ticket Sales

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Tickets Distributed: 13,260

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Tickets Available: 954

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Preview And Predictions

John Cena Vs. Brock Lesnar

Despite initial fake outrage, Brock Lesnar’s WWE return has gone off without a hitch. In fact, the only miscue of Lesnar’s return was an awkward segment on SmackDown alongside R-Truth where the Beast ripped his pants. Lesnar mauled the WWE announce team last night on SmackDown in a strong angle setting up one of Cena’s final matches, for now.

After Brock laid out John Cena multiple times since his return, now is not the time to then go and beat John Cena. This would let the air out of the bright balloon that is his retirement tour. The Cena vs. Lesnar build has been designed to build Brock up as an unstoppable force, only to have John Cena overcome the odds one last time.

Prediction: John Cena def. Brock Lesnar

The Usos Vs. The Vision

The Usos have been teasing tension, and WWE even teased a Jey Uso heel turn after Raw’s ending two weeks ago. This past Monday, LA Knight got his get-back. The Megastar laid out Jey with a BFT as the third wheel in this Usos reunion.

Bron Breakker and Bron Strowman have been on fire on TV, but the pair lost at last month’s SummerSlam to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The Usos just got back together, and since this is WWE’s first big show on ESPN, I can see mostly babyfaces going over as they did on Raw’s Netflix debut. I think the Usos, and maybe even LA Knight, get on the same page and score a victory over the Vision.

The Usos def. The Vision

CM Punk And AJ Lee Vs. Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch

CM Punk and Becky Lynch’s heated segment from Raw’s September 1 broadcast in France has led to the most anticipated mixed tag team match since Ronda Rousey’s debut. Punk’s real-life wife AJ Lee returned on SmackDown to even the odds for Punk in his blood feud with Seth Rollins and his real-life wife Becky Lynch.

Lee’s return has led to a significant spike in viewership, and it’s difficult to imagine she’d be on the losing side of her return match after a decade away from the ring. Perhaps the match ends with AJ Lee’s husband pinning Seth Rollins, setting up a future world title shot.

Prediction: CM Punk and AJ Lee def. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Iyo Sky Vs. Stephanie Vaquer

It’s almost impossible to outshine Stephanie Vaquer, but Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors have quietly built the best storyline going on Raw. The Kabuki Warriors are essentially playing the role of Daryl—played by Wesley Snipes—and Michael Jackson’s bitter childhood friends from the Bad short film.

Iyo Sky has surpassed both Asuka and Kairi Sane. Now that Iyo Sky wants a fair fight against Vaquer, an increasingly jealous Asuka is taking it personally. Best of all, Kairi Sane as a sympathetic figure steals every scene she’s in. Especially when Asuka angrily beckons for Kairi as she lingers behind to console Iyo (“Kairi!!!”)

At Wrestlepalooza, not only do I see Asuka costing Iyo Sky her match against Vaquer, I think Kairi Sane turns heel, too.

Prediction: Stephanie Vaquer def. Iyo Sky

Cody Rhodes Vs. Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre is a fitting main event on any PLE. But on a supershow that also features John Cena, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, AJ Lee and the Man Family, Rhodes and McIntyre feel like afterthoughts on this show. This match figures to be excellent, but Rhodes is a massive favorite, and it would be downright shocking if McIntyre captured the WWE Championship.

Maybe that’s what needs to happen for this show to be truly memorable as WWE’s first PLE on ESPN.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre def. Cody Rhodes