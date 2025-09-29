Xavier Worthy Has Career Day For Chiefs In Return From Shoulder Injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy makes a reception against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of the Chiefs’ Sept. 28 victory. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Sunday’s 37-20 victory, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t waste any time getting Xavier Worthy back into the mix.

On their very first offensive play, the Chiefs sent Worthy in motion. The second-year wide receiver, who saw his first game action since injuring his shoulder in Week One, ran behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes before catching the pass for no gain.

Although that play only netted the Chiefs yardage because of a facemask penalty on Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Worthy, who wore a brace on his shoulder, said he was glad to get an early test of his shoulder out of the way.

That play was also an indication of how the Chiefs would cleverly deploy Worthy on end-arounds and motions against the Ravens.

“Matt (Nagy) used him the right way,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, “put him in great positions.”

On their second offensive series, Worthy went in motion before hauling in a 37-yard go route vs. Humphrey who was in man coverage.

“Good to get him going early in the game,” Mahomes said, “and have that threat for the rest of the game.”

With 6:46 left in the first half, Worthy’s end-around run netted for 35 yards, representing the Chiefs’ longest rush of the season to date.

It wasn’t the only record Worthy set.

He recorded a career-high 83 receiving yards. (His previous high for a regular-season game was 79 yards against Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day of last year.)

“He’s just so explosive,” Mahomes said.

His Week Four performance, which included 38 rushing yards, helped the Chiefs even their record at 2-2.

Falling to 1-3 (like the Ravens did) could’ve put a playoff path in major peril for the Chiefs. In the Super Bowl era, only 11% of teams that have started 1-3 went on to make the playoffs.

Instead the win against the Ravens, a fellow AFC heavyweight, was a major step in the right direction for a Chiefs’ offense, which had looked sluggish for three weeks.

Mahomes threw for four touchdowns, and the Chiefs didn’t punt until under four minutes remained and when their starters had left the contest.

But the 37-point outburst came against a Ravens defense that entered the game last in total yards allowed.

And Baltimore began the game without edge rusher Kyle Van Noy and down three interior defensive linemen: Travis Jones, Broderick Washington Jr, Nnamdi Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowler.

Other Pro Bowlers the Ravens lost to injury were Humphrey (calf) and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) All in all, the Ravens were down seven defensive starters by end of game.

Offensively, they, of course, lost two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who hasn’t looked right for a couple weeks now.

The Chiefs were on the other side of the health ledger, having gotten the valuable Worthy back.

Despite being on the second year of an affordable four-year, $13.8 million rookie contract, Worthy is likely the most dangerous weapon — especially with wide receiver Rashee Rice still on suspension — that Mahomes currently has at his disposal.

“With Xavier being back, it’s just that threat of being able to win over the top,” Mahomes said. “It’s scary for defenses.”

But when asked what part of his performance he was most proud of, Worthy eschewed the Xs and Os.

“I’m just happy to be back out there with the guys,” he said.