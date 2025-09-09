XRP ETF Approval Now At 50% In 2026 So What Does This Mean For Layer Brett?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09
Crypto News

The speculation around a potential XRP ETF has gripped the market again, with approval odds now hovering around 50% for 2026.

Traders are split on what this could mean for Ripple’s XRP, which continues to compress inside a tightening price range. While ETF speculation could offer a short-term boost, the reality is that XRP’s upside remains limited compared to emerging plays like Layer Brett ($LBRETT). With its presale already smashing through $3 million at an entry price of just $0.0055, and staking rewards near 800% APY, $LBRETT looks far more likely to deliver the kind of returns retail investors actually crave.

Ripple price analysis: XRP stuck in speculation mode

Ripple (XRP) currently trades at $2.84, up 1.12% on the day, with a market cap of $169 billion and daily trading volume north of $2 billion. The token is coiled inside a symmetrical triangle, supported at $2.76 and capped by resistance at $2.95. Price action has been consolidating between the $2.82 to $2.88 range, with a breakout expected soon.

The narrative machine is working nonstop. Wild claims calling for $50,000+ valuations to rumors of a Forbes article projecting XRP at $59,472 have fanned speculation. But the reality is less exciting: Finder’s expert panel keeps 2030 forecasts grounded at just $2.80–$5.25. For all the noise, XRP continues to underdeliver when compared with the outsized promises surrounding it.

Layer Brett: The presale phenomenon smashing through the spotlight

While XRP clings to ETF rumors and decades-old narratives about cross-border finance, Layer Brett is creating its own momentum. Its presale has already surged past $3 million, drawing in retail traders who are tired of watching old giants crawl. With tokens priced at just $0.0055, Layer Brett offers an entry point that could deliver exponential gains once it lists.

But the real difference comes down to rewards. Early stakers are still locking in yields close to 800% APY, giving them a turbocharged way to multiply their holdings. That kind of real, tangible benefit simply doesn’t exist with XRP. Instead of waiting on regulatory approval for an ETF years away, $LBRETT holders are already earning massive returns by participating in its ecosystem today.

Layer Brett blends meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, delivering ultra-fast transactions, low fees, and a viral community-driven energy that older tokens like XRP can’t replicate. It’s not built on speculation or hype alone — it’s fusing blockchain muscle with cultural momentum to create the next 100x meme coin heading into the 2025 bull run.

ETF hype won’t save XRP; Layer Brett primed for a parabolic run in 2025

The odds of an XRP ETF may now stand at 50%, but approval is years away and hardly guarantees parabolic gains. XRP is stuck consolidating in the low $2 range, weighed down by oversized promises and underwhelming delivery. Layer Brett, by contrast, is cheap, rewarding, and building momentum right now.

With $3M raised, staking yields near 800%, and tokens still at $0.0055, Layer Brett is emerging as the altcoin tipped to steal the spotlight in 2025. Don’t chase XRP’s speculative ETF narrative — get in on Layer Brett’s presale while the window is still open.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/ripple-xrp-price-prediction-xrp-etf-approval-now-at-50-in-2026-so-what-does-this-mean-for-layer-brett/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
