XRP ETF Launching Soon? New Data Raises Hope

By: Coinstats
2025/09/08 22:15
  • XRP ETF approval odds hit 98%, fueling growing investor optimism.
  • Ripple’s legal victory paves the way for XRP ETF launch.
  • XRP ETFs could surpass Ethereum, with up to $5 billion inflows.

Recent data from Polymarket has ignited growing optimism around the approval of a Ripple (XRP) exchange-traded fund (ETF). With the probability of approval now sitting at an impressive 98%, market participants are beginning to believe that an XRP ETF could be closer than expected.


The sharp rise in approval odds reflects a significant increase in confidence. Polymarket’s figures show a 27% surge in the likelihood of approval in recent weeks, pushing the chances to nearly 98.2%. This jump signals a shift in investor sentiment, suggesting that XRP could soon secure its place in the ETF space.


Renewed Investor Confidence

The surge in optimism follows Ripple’s favorable legal outcome in its battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the legal challenges behind them, Ripple is now positioned to move forward with plans for an ETF. Investors are clearly reacting to this clarity, as evidenced by the increasing approval odds on Polymarket.


Also Read: XRP Falling Wedge in Progress, See Next Target


The community is now focused on how Ripple can take advantage of the cleared regulatory path, fueling speculation about institutional interest in a possible XRP ETF. The rise in approval chances has added to the growing anticipation that XRP may soon join the ranks of other digital assets with approved ETFs.


XRP Community Responds to Rising Optimism

As confidence in the likelihood of an XRP ETF grows, reactions from the XRP community have become increasingly positive. Amelie (@_Crypto_Barbie), who shared the chart displaying the latest data on X (formerly Twitter), pointed out the surge in approval odds, emphasizing that an XRP ETF could soon become a reality.



The XRP community is abuzz with excitement, with many seeing the rising odds as evidence of positive momentum. With Bitcoin and Ethereum already having successful ETFs, there’s a strong belief that XRP is next in line, further bolstering expectations of a potential launch.


XRP’s Advantage in Institutional Markets

According to Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg, XRP ETFs are poised to outperform Ethereum ETFs once they launch. McClurg shared his insights with Wall Street investor Paul Barron, noting that XRP is the second most recognized cryptocurrency on Wall Street, just behind Bitcoin, while Ethereum ranks third despite its larger market capitalization.


McClurg estimates that XRP ETFs could see up to $5 billion in inflows during the first month of trading. Such a result would place XRP ahead of Ethereum ETFs, which have faced challenges in gaining significant traction.


McClurg also pointed out that macroeconomic factors, such as Federal Reserve rate cuts, could help boost the performance of XRP ETFs, further improving their outlook. Canary Capital, along with several other asset managers, has filed to list an XRP ETF with the SEC, which is set to decide on the proposal soon.


A Defining Moment for XRP

The potential approval of an XRP ETF represents a major milestone for Ripple. Should the ETF move forward, it would provide institutional investors with an avenue to engage with XRP in a regulated, mainstream format. Such a development could not only enhance investor access but also solidify XRP’s standing within the broader cryptocurrency and financial markets.


The new data from Polymarket, showing a 98% chance of approval, raises significant hope for the XRP community. With legal obstacles now behind Ripple, the path to an ETF launch is becoming clearer. The growing confidence in an XRP ETF could mark the beginning of a transformative moment for Ripple, potentially expanding its reach within the financial markets.


Also Read: Trump Family Net Worth Surges to $7.7 Billion Fueled by Crypto Holdings


The post XRP ETF Launching Soon? New Data Raises Hope appeared first on 36Crypto.

