Axelar used the XRP Seoul 2025 stage on September 21 to tease what promoters framed as an “infinite buying power” flywheel for XRP, centered on a new yield-bearing token called mXRP that is designed to become a structural, programmatic buyer of the underlying asset. The pitch—splashed across slides with “The Infinite Money Glitch” tagline—sketched a […]Axelar used the XRP Seoul 2025 stage on September 21 to tease what promoters framed as an “infinite buying power” flywheel for XRP, centered on a new yield-bearing token called mXRP that is designed to become a structural, programmatic buyer of the underlying asset. The pitch—splashed across slides with “The Infinite Money Glitch” tagline—sketched a […]

XRP Gets Perpetual Buyer: Axelar’s mXRP Sparks ‘Money Glitch’ Hype

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 03:00
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.59-7.46%
XRP
XRP$2.852-4.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01207-9.24%
Stage
STAGE$0.000041-6.81%

Axelar used the XRP Seoul 2025 stage on September 21 to tease what promoters framed as an “infinite buying power” flywheel for XRP, centered on a new yield-bearing token called mXRP that is designed to become a structural, programmatic buyer of the underlying asset. The pitch—splashed across slides with “The Infinite Money Glitch” tagline—sketched a closed-loop system: minting mXRP would drive XRP purchases, feed auto-compounding strategies, deepen liquidity on XRPL, and attract more DeFi integrations and capital to the network.

In the run-up to the event, Axelar signaled the direction of travel: “A new yield-bearing XRP product is launching, powered by Axelar and the leading EU-regulated tokenization platform. If you are a large holder of XRP, complete the form below to express interest,” the project posted on September 10. On Saturday, the DeFi Business Development (BD) Lead at Axelar Leo Wu summarized the stage message more bluntly: “gmXRP @axelar + @MidasRWA — Infinite buying power for XRP,” alongside photos of the slide deck.

XRP Seoul 2025

Early reactions inside the XRP community homed in on the promised carry. “mXRP will likely be the biggest catalyst this quarter to drive significant adoption and activity on XRPL. 10% APY on XRP through DeFi yield and by just holding mXRP is massive,” wrote Panos Mekras (co-founder & CEO at Anodos Labs) via X.

He added that an XRP/mXRP liquidity pool could quickly dominate XRPL volumes and that LPs would “virtually have zero risk and near-zero impermanent loss,” while earning from fees and yield. While those expectations are promotional and unproven, they capture the tenor of sentiment around the launch.

What mXRP Is—And How Axelar And Midas Fit

Based on materials shared publicly, mXRP is presented as a liquid, yield-bearing representation of deposited XRP. Users would deposit XRP and receive mXRP; the mXRP’s value accretes from the strategies run on the pooled collateral.

Event notes circulating on X attribute the product structuring to Midas (a European tokenization platform) and the cross-chain plumbing to Axelar, with a Korean digital-asset manager responsible for operating strategies on the back end. The slide language emphasizes “advanced strategies and auto-compounding,” and frames mXRP as a “perpetual buyer of XRP” that bolsters XRPL liquidity and “ecosystem strength.” These specifics come from the conference stage and social-media reporting; formal documentation has not yet been published.

Axelar’s role in the stack is consistent with its broader integration work on XRPL this year. In June, Axelar announced it had delivered the first cross-chain connectivity for the XRP Ledger EVM Sidechain, enabling wrapped XRP as native gas and wiring XRPL into more than 80 networks and cross-chain apps via Squid. The company has also highlighted “Earn yield onchain… start with XRP and Stellar” in its public messaging—context that helps explain how a yield-bearing XRP wrapper could source liquidity and strategy execution across venues.

Midas, for its part, has been rolling out “Liquid Yield Tokens” backed by baskets of DeFi fund strategies in 2025—an adjacent template that provides a reference point for how tokenized claim-on-yield instruments can be structured under EU oversight. The mXRP wrapper appears to apply that tokenization logic to XRP collateral specifically, with Axelar providing the cross-chain rails.

The core idea behind “infinite buying power” is straightforward: demand to mint mXRP programmatically purchases XRP as base collateral; compounding yields grow the collateral base over time; and integrations that require mXRP/XRP liquidity create additional, recurring order flow.

Advocates argue that this creates a positive feedback loop in which “mXRP usage → deeper XRP liquidity,” and more liquidity invites more integrations, which in turn brings more capital on-chain. “The Infinite Money Glitch… with @MidasRWA mXRP that becomes a ‘perpetual buyer of $XRP,’” one widely shared summary read.

At press time, XRP traded at $2.81.

XRP price
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.65-7.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.115-9.66%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117914-8.71%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205-9.05%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4535-12.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963-7.75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
Threshold
T$0.01543-4.81%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003546-11.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08473-4.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028