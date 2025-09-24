XRP Ledger could host BlackRock’s $2B BUIDL fund

Tokenization platform Securitize is looking to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a step that could bring BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) directly onto the blockchain network, according to a Sept. 23 statement.

This impending move signals a deepening link between institutional finance and blockchain infrastructure, while also expanding XRPL’s presence in the real-world asset (RWA) sector.

In recent months, XRPL has attracted multiple institutional adopters such as Guggenheim, VERT, and Dubai Land Registry. These additions have pushed the ledger into the top ten blockchains for RWA activity, underlining its growing relevance in capital markets.

Ripple has reinforced this momentum by publishing a roadmap that positions XRPL, along with native assets XRP and RLUSD, as infrastructure for stablecoin payments, collateralized lending, and broader institutional use cases.

Against this backdrop, the possible arrival of the $2 billion BUIDL fund on XRPL would serve as a milestone, given its status as the industry’s largest tokenized money market fund.

RLUSD integration

As part of the collaboration, Ripple and Securitize are rolling out a smart contract integration that embeds RLUSD into the tokenization platform.

The contract will allow investors to exchange shares in tokenized funds such as BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL for RLUSD 24/7.

The integration is designed to enhance liquidity and offer investors a seamless way to move between tokenized money market funds and on-chain stable assets. While RLUSD for BUIDL is already live, VBILL support is expected to follow shortly.

Ripple’s president, Monica Long, said the collaboration highlights RLUSD’s accelerating institutional adoption, noting that:

According to CryptoSlate data, RLUSD is among the fastest-growing stablecoins, now commanding a market capitalization of $741.4 million. Its integration into leading tokenized funds positions it as a core player in the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain.

