XRP News Today: XRP Tundra Unveils Two-Token Strategy with 25x Return Potential

XRP remains one of the most closely watched assets in the market, both for its role in cross-border settlement and for its potential within the broader digital asset ecosystem. Yet for long-term holders, one gap has persisted: XRP has never had a native staking system. That limitation has left investors with limited options beyond price appreciation, even as competitors like Ethereum and Solana built extensive staking networks.

XRP Tundra’s presale is making news for directly addressing that issue. The project has introduced a two-token strategy designed to provide yield opportunities for XRP holders while embedding exponential upside into presale economics. Analysts covering XRP updates have flagged the model as one of the more innovative token launches of 2025, particularly as it blends utility with transparent launch pricing.

A Dual-Token Presale With Defined Launch Values

At the center of XRP Tundra’s design is a dual-token model. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, functions as the utility and yield-generating token. TUNDRA-X, minted on the XRP Ledger, serves as the governance and reserve layer. Every presale purchase of TUNDRA-S automatically delivers free TUNDRA-X, tying investors into both blockchains in a single allocation.

In the current Phase 3, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.041 with a 17% token bonus included. Free TUNDRA-X is valued for reference at $0.0205. Launch values are already fixed at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, embedding a built-in 25x return potential for presale participants. For investors who have waited years for XRP-related innovation, this clarity has stood out.

Staking Introduces Yield for XRP Holders

The presale is not only about token distribution. XRP Tundra introduces staking through Cryo Vaults, where XRP can be locked for periods of 7 to 90 days. Rewards increase with longer commitments, while Frost Keys — NFT multipliers — allow participants to enhance yields or shorten lockups.

Top-tier rewards are structured to reach 30% APY, a first for XRP itself. Unlike external yield programs, XRP never leaves the Ledger and is never lent to counterparties, addressing concerns about custody risk. Staking is not yet active, but presale participants secure guaranteed early access once vaults launch. This feature has been highlighted as the most significant functional upgrade for XRP holders in years.

Verification Sets It Apart From Typical Presales

Presales are often criticized for lack of transparency. XRP Tundra has emphasized verification to counter that narrative. A Cyberscope audit reviewed its contracts, Solidproof conducted an independent assessment, and Freshcoins added another layer of review. On the leadership side, the founding team completed Vital Block KYC verification, placing accountability on record.

All of these documents are public, giving investors the ability to review both technical and human components of the project. For observers of XRP news, this combination of audits and KYC is unusual for presales and helps explain the heightened attention.

Market Coverage Expands the Narrative

Retail coverage has amplified the project’s visibility. A recent video by Crypto Legends explained the mechanics of the presale, highlighting the dual-token model and staking framework as innovations that extend XRP’s utility beyond payments. The coverage underscored how Tundra’s design differs from traditional launches, framing it as a presale built for both speculation and functionality.

The broader XRP community has also reacted, with forums noting that Tundra’s staking unlocks options that long-time holders have demanded since the network’s earliest days.

An Addition to XRP’s Growing Ecosystem

XRP has matured into a key player in settlement and liquidity, but XRP Tundra extends that narrative into staking and governance. Its dual-token design links Solana’s performance layer with XRPL’s oversight, while presale economics embed upside potential absent from most mature networks.

For investors following XRP news today, the presale represents a chance to participate in a project that combines utility, transparency, and growth. With fixed launch prices and staking access secured, XRP Tundra is positioning itself as one of the most significant ecosystem expansions in years.

XRP Tundra’s presale delivers dual tokens, staking access, and 25x potential embedded into launch values. For XRP holders and new investors alike, it provides a clear wealth strategy built into the ecosystem’s next chapter.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/09/xrp-news-today-xrp-tundra-unveils-two-token-strategy-with-25x-return-potential

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
