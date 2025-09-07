The post XRP Price Prediction Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours,

For over a month, analysts have warned that XRP’s momentum was cooling off, and that slowdown is now clear in the price. The run from recent highs has stalled, and the market looks hesitant.

Daily Action: Bound by Support and Resistance

The daily chart shows the boundaries clearly. Strong support is sitting around $2.75, while resistance has clustered between $2.85 and $2.90. Price is stuck in this narrow box, bouncing back and forth without a clear breakout.

If XRP can push through $2.90 with strength, the next target would be around $3.80, where sellers previously stepped in. If it loses $2.75 with confirmation, the fall could extend toward the $2.55 to $2.62 region, which is the next major support.

A Possible Triangle Pattern

Another factor to watch is a possible descending triangle pattern. This forms when resistance keeps pressing lower while support holds steady. At the moment, resistance is sitting just under $3, and the support base is still firm at $2.75. A confirmed close below $2.75 would activate this bearish setup. Until then, the pattern remains unconfirmed.

The Market Mood

XRP isn’t moving in isolation. Like most altcoins, it’s shadowing Bitcoin, which is also trading sideways. That lack of direction at the top of the market is filtering down, keeping XRP range-bound. Unless Bitcoin wakes up with a strong move, XRP may stay trapped between support and resistance for a while longer.