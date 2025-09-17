XRP Strategy Accelerates as VivoPower Secures Mining Discounts and Ripple Equity

TLDR

  • VivoPower mines BTC, LTC, DOGE to scale XRP reserves at deep discounts.
  • Caret Digital expands mining to swap tokens into discounted XRP treasury.
  • XRP growth fueled by BTC, LTC, DOGE mining and Ripple equity exposure.
  • VivoPower leverages mining and equity buys for low-cost XRP expansion.
  • Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin power VivoPower’s discounted XRP strategy.

VivoPower has expanded its digital asset strategy by scaling its mining operations and deepening its investment in Ripple-related assets. Through its mining subsidiary Caret Digital, the company aims to acquire XRP at a significant discount. Aggressive token swaps, equipment expansion, and equity purchases support this effort.

Bitcoin Mining Fuels XRP Treasury Growth

VivoPower confirmed that Caret Digital mines Bitcoin as part of its multi-token strategy focused on XRP accumulation. The company intends to swap mined Bitcoin into XRP through over-the-counter partners to optimize treasury value. These swaps will continue as mining economics improve with lower equipment costs and higher asset prices.

Caret Digital secured bulk discounts on new mining rigs, enhancing output capacity. The expanded infrastructure enables greater token yields, which will be systematically converted to XRP. As a result, VivoPower expects to drive down its average cost of XRP acquisition.

The company’s dual strategy leverages both mining revenues and capital market activity. VivoPower plans to manage allocation dynamically while focusing on scaling proof-of-work mining tied to long-term XRP gains.

Litecoin Mining Supports Discounted XRP Exposure

VivoPower also utilizes Litecoin in its token conversion strategy. Caret Digital mines Litecoin to diversify token flow while maintaining consistent output for XRP conversion. This approach helps mitigate volatility across mining yields and enhances flexibility.

VivoPower expects to continue using BitGo as its exclusive custodian and OTC partner for Litecoin swaps. The company has not specified how much Litecoin it will exchange, but it emphasized maximizing cost-efficiency. All converted assets will be transferred into XRP reserves and stored securely.

With rising market prices, the company views Litecoin mining as a cost-effective entry point into the XRP ecosystem. VivoPower combines this with disciplined treasury rebalancing, aiming to maintain stable exposure without overpaying during bull markets.

Dogecoin Operations Boost XRP Reserve Strategy

Dogecoin completes the trio of mined tokens used in VivoPower’s treasury pipeline. Caret Digital continues mining Dogecoin and swapping it into XRP under the same discount-focused model. This helps balance the portfolio and generate predictable cash flows for treasury expansion.

The company views Dogecoin mining as particularly opportunistic during favorable network conditions. It capitalizes on mining difficulty cycles to generate higher yields and funnel returns into XRP. VivoPower sees this as an agile way to enhance XRP holdings without direct market purchases.

The firm maintains its focus on Ripple equity, with plans to acquire $100 million in privately held shares. VivoPower estimates this equity will give it indirect exposure to 211 million XRP at a steep discount. It considers this a strategic hedge alongside its mined token conversions.

Strategic Context and Treasury Optimization

VivoPower first announced its XRP-centric strategy in May, following a $121 million private placement. The round was led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud and included ex-Ripple board member Adam Traidman. Traidman now chairs the company’s advisory board, strengthening its ties to Ripple Labs.

In June, VivoPower partnered with Flare Network to earn yield on its XRP holdings through blockchain-native infrastructure. The program began with a $100 million capital allocation, with reinvestment directed back into XRP. The company aims to build long-term exposure while generating recurring digital asset income.

VivoPower plans to scale its treasury through a dual-pronged approach that blends operational mining activity with strategic equity purchases. This structure enables the company to acquire XRP below market prices while maintaining diversified exposure to blockchain infrastructure.

 

