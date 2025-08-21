Yeezy Coin Skyrockets 6,800% After Kanye West Debuts YZY Token

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/21 14:48
Bitcoin
BTC$113,539.74-0.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.55-1.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01364-2.01%
Wink
LIKE$0.011576-1.75%
YZY
YZY$1.148+129.60%
  • Yeezy Coin ($YZY) surged with 6,800% after Kanye West’s YZY token launch, showing the enormous influence of celebrity-driven meme coins.
  • Bitcoin (BTC) faces short-term selling pressures and market volatility as retailing investors chase hype from speculative altcoins like YZY.

Yeezy Coin ($YZY), a meme coin tied to Kanye West’s iconic Yeezy brand, has surged an astonishing 6,800% following the official debut of the YZY token on the Solana blockchain. According to reports, after being introduced, the Yeezy Coin (YZY) on Solana exploded roughly 6,800% within hours, reaching a high of $3.16. One ambitious whale turned 12,170 SOL (~$2.28M) into a cool $8.29M, marking a $6M gain.

As Ye himself declared during the launch, The statement reflects his vision of merging fashion, culture, and blockchain into a single ecosystem—one where YZY is not just a speculative token, but potentially a stepping stone to the Yeezy brand’s digital future.

As background knowledge, the YZY token operates on the Solana blockchain, leveraging its fast transaction speeds and low fees to facilitate seamless e-commerce payments. The project introduces innovative features such as Ye Pay, a payment processor that accepts both credit cards and crypto, and the YZY Card, which allows users to spend YZY and USDC globally.

Adding to this, the 6,800% surge in YZY’s value underscores the power of Kanye West’s cultural influence not only in the music industry. With a fanbase spanning music, fashion, and pop culture, West’s endorsement has driven significant retail interest, as seen in the token’s distribution across over 13,500 holding addresses.

However, according to analysis, as whether the launch was not without bottlenecks. Initially planned for February 20, 2025, the release was delayed multiple times due to concerns over market conditions and the fallout from the LIBRA scandal.

Market Implications: Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin

On one side, the rise of YZY highlights the growing influence of celebrity-driven meme coins in the cryptocurrency market, but it also raises questions about their impact on broader market dynamics. Also, as Meme coins, while volatile, often attract speculative capital, diverting liquidity from established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

As our notes indicate, this YZY launch, however, follows a familiar pattern in the meme-coin playbook: hype-fueled pump, dramatic scalp through quick flips, and fade when the story ends. Yet, the positive fuse surround YZY could contribute to short-term market volatility, as retail investors chase high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

As for Bitcoin, the latest price of BTC shows another headwind in the form of a profit-taking trend, as highlighted in a recent CNF update. As of now, Bitcoin’s price remains at a critical conditions. BTC is trading at $113,623.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.01% in the past day and 6.57% in the past week, according to CoinMarketCap data. See the BTC price chart below.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

TLDR Scammer impersonated a senior UK officer to steal $2.8M worth of Bitcoin. Victim was tricked into revealing their cold wallet’s seed phrase on a fake website. Police stress that law enforcement would never ask for access to crypto wallets. The scam targets long-term crypto holders and is part of a growing trend. A sophisticated [...] The post Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEED
SEED$0.001032-0.28%
Particl
PART$0.181-1.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:14
Share
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

China lijkt een opvallende draai te maken in zijn beleid rond digitale valuta en stablecoins. Volgens bronnen dicht bij de zaak werkt het land aan een plan om stablecoins te introduceren die gekoppeld zijn aan de Chinese yuan. Daarmee wil Peking de wereldwijde adoptie van zijn valuta versnellen en een... Het bericht Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Outlanders
LAND$0.000539+4.05%
MANTRA
OM$0.2378-0.87%
OP
OP$0.718+1.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:35
Share
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

TLDR Windtree’s shares fell 77% after Nasdaq announced it would be delisted for non-compliance. The delisting concerns Windtree’s failure to maintain a minimum bid price for its stock. Windtree’s BNB treasury strategy and cryptocurrency investments faced scrutiny after the delisting. Despite the delisting, Windtree intends to continue its financial disclosures and operations. Windtree Therapeutics, a [...] The post Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News appeared first on CoinCentral.
CreatorBid
BID$0.06982-1.96%
Binance Coin
BNB$852.57+2.52%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:19
Share

Trending News

More

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle