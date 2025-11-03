EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction (USD)

Get EVAA Protocol price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much EVAA will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

*Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $5.735 $5.735 $5.735 -8.66% USD Actual Prediction EVAA Protocol Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, EVAA Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 5.735 in 2025. EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, EVAA Protocol could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 6.0217 in 2026. EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of EVAA is $ 6.3228 with a 10.25% growth rate. EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of EVAA is $ 6.6389 with a 15.76% growth rate. EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EVAA in 2029 is $ 6.9709 along with 21.55% growth rate. EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EVAA in 2030 is $ 7.3194 along with 27.63% growth rate. EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of EVAA Protocol could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 11.9226. EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of EVAA Protocol could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 19.4207. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 5.735 0.00%

2026 $ 6.0217 5.00%

2027 $ 6.3228 10.25%

2028 $ 6.6389 15.76%

2029 $ 6.9709 21.55%

2030 $ 7.3194 27.63%

2031 $ 7.6854 34.01%

2032 $ 8.0697 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 8.4732 47.75%

2034 $ 8.8968 55.13%

2035 $ 9.3417 62.89%

2036 $ 9.8087 71.03%

2037 $ 10.2992 79.59%

2038 $ 10.8141 88.56%

2039 $ 11.3549 97.99%

2040 $ 11.9226 107.89% Show More Short Term EVAA Protocol Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 3, 2025(Today) $ 5.735 0.00%

November 4, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 5.7357 0.01%

November 10, 2025(This Week) $ 5.7404 0.10%

December 3, 2025(30 Days) $ 5.7585 0.41% EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for EVAA on November 3, 2025(Today) , is $5.735 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 4, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for EVAA, using a 5% annual growth input, is $5.7357 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction This Week By November 10, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for EVAA, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $5.7404 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for EVAA is $5.7585 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current EVAA Protocol Price Statistics Current Price $ 5.735$ 5.735 $ 5.735 Price Change (24H) -8.66% Market Cap $ 37.95M$ 37.95M $ 37.95M Circulation Supply 6.62M 6.62M 6.62M Volume (24H) $ 1.25M$ 1.25M $ 1.25M Volume (24H) -- The latest EVAA price is $ 5.735. It has a 24-hour change of -8.66%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.25M. Furthermore, EVAA has a circulating supply of 6.62M and a total market capitalisation of $ 37.95M.

EVAA Protocol Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on EVAA Protocol live price page, the current price of EVAA Protocol is 5.735USD. The circulating supply of EVAA Protocol(EVAA) is 0.00 EVAA , giving it a market capitalization of $37.95M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.14% $ -1.008 $ 7.107 $ 5.552

7 Days -0.51% $ -6.1279 $ 13.512 $ 5.552

30 Days -0.00% $ -0.011999 $ 13.706 $ 0.7 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, EVAA Protocol has shown a price movement of $-1.008 , reflecting a -0.14% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, EVAA Protocol was trading at a high of $13.512 and a low of $5.552 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.51% . This recent trend showcases EVAA's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, EVAA Protocol has experienced a -0.00% change, reflecting approximately $-0.011999 to its value. This indicates that EVAA could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete EVAA Protocol price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full EVAA Price History

How Does EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Prediction Module Works? The EVAA Protocol Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of EVAA based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for EVAA Protocol over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of EVAA, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of EVAA Protocol. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of EVAA. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of EVAA to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of EVAA Protocol.

Why is EVAA Price Prediction Important?

EVAA Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

