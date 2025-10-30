ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The live EVAA Protocol price today is 5.352 USD. Track real-time EVAA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EVAA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live EVAA Protocol price today is 5.352 USD. Track real-time EVAA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EVAA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About EVAA

EVAA Price Info

What is EVAA

EVAA Whitepaper

EVAA Official Website

EVAA Tokenomics

EVAA Price Forecast

EVAA History

EVAA Buying Guide

EVAA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

EVAA Spot

EVAA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

EVAA Protocol Logo

EVAA Protocol Price(EVAA)

1 EVAA to USD Live Price:

$5.352
$5.352$5.352
-14.76%1D
USD
EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 18:49:22 (UTC+8)

EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 5.235
$ 5.235$ 5.235
24H Low
$ 6.605
$ 6.605$ 6.605
24H High

$ 5.235
$ 5.235$ 5.235

$ 6.605
$ 6.605$ 6.605

$ 13.61297177645488
$ 13.61297177645488$ 13.61297177645488

$ 1.4583095338977914
$ 1.4583095338977914$ 1.4583095338977914

+1.63%

-14.76%

-58.28%

-58.28%

EVAA Protocol (EVAA) real-time price is $ 5.352. Over the past 24 hours, EVAA traded between a low of $ 5.235 and a high of $ 6.605, showing active market volatility. EVAA's all-time high price is $ 13.61297177645488, while its all-time low price is $ 1.4583095338977914.

In terms of short-term performance, EVAA has changed by +1.63% over the past hour, -14.76% over 24 hours, and -58.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Market Information

No.604

$ 35.42M
$ 35.42M$ 35.42M

$ 1.02M
$ 1.02M$ 1.02M

$ 267.60M
$ 267.60M$ 267.60M

6.62M
6.62M 6.62M

50,000,000
50,000,000 50,000,000

50,000,000
50,000,000 50,000,000

13.23%

BSC

The current Market Cap of EVAA Protocol is $ 35.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.02M. The circulating supply of EVAA is 6.62M, with a total supply of 50000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 267.60M.

EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of EVAA Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.92674-14.76%
30 Days$ -0.365-6.39%
60 Days$ +3.352+167.60%
90 Days$ +3.352+167.60%
EVAA Protocol Price Change Today

Today, EVAA recorded a change of $ -0.92674 (-14.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

EVAA Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.365 (-6.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

EVAA Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EVAA saw a change of $ +3.352 (+167.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

EVAA Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +3.352 (+167.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of EVAA Protocol (EVAA)?

Check out the EVAA Protocol Price History page now.

What is EVAA Protocol (EVAA)

EVAA is a Telegram-native open-sourced decentralized liquidity protocol on TON Blockchain that allows users to act as depositors, earning passive income by providing liquidity, or as borrowers, who can secure overcollateralised loans.

EVAA Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EVAA Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EVAA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about EVAA Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EVAA Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EVAA Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will EVAA Protocol (EVAA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your EVAA Protocol (EVAA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for EVAA Protocol.

Check the EVAA Protocol price prediction now!

EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EVAA Protocol (EVAA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EVAA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy EVAA Protocol (EVAA)

Looking for how to buy EVAA Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EVAA Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EVAA to Local Currencies

1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to VND
140,837.88
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to AUD
A$8.13504
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to GBP
4.06752
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to EUR
4.60272
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to USD
$5.352
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to MYR
RM22.42488
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to TRY
225.0516
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to JPY
¥824.208
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to ARS
ARS$7,745.25384
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to RUB
433.512
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to INR
474.93648
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to IDR
Rp89,199.96432
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to PHP
314.85816
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to EGP
￡E.252.98904
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BRL
R$28.9008
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to CAD
C$7.4928
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BDT
657.2256
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to NGN
7,767.73224
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to COP
$20,744.13792
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to ZAR
R.92.5896
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to UAH
225.37272
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to TZS
T.Sh.13,214.78376
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to VES
Bs1,182.792
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to CLP
$5,046.936
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to PKR
Rs1,523.01864
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to KZT
2,848.28088
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to THB
฿173.88648
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to TWD
NT$165.32328
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to AED
د.إ19.64184
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to CHF
Fr4.2816
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to HKD
HK$41.58504
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to AMD
֏2,056.82712
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to MAD
.د.م49.7736
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to MXN
$99.11904
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to SAR
ريال20.07
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to ETB
Br828.59664
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to KES
KSh693.24456
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to JOD
د.أ3.794568
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to PLN
19.74888
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to RON
лв23.60232
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to SEK
kr50.844
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BGN
лв9.04488
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to HUF
Ft1,798.37904
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to CZK
113.08776
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to KWD
د.ك1.643064
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to ILS
17.394
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BOB
Bs37.14288
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to AZN
9.0984
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to TJS
SM49.506
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to GEL
14.50392
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to AOA
Kz4,878.72264
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BHD
.د.ب2.012352
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BMD
$5.352
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to DKK
kr34.68096
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to HNL
L141.45336
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to MUR
245.87088
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to NAD
$93.23184
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to NOK
kr54.10872
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to NZD
$9.31248
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to PAB
B/.5.352
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to PGK
K22.63896
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to QAR
ر.ق19.58832
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to RSD
дин.544.61952
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to UZS
soʻm64,481.91288
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to ALL
L450.26376
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to ANG
ƒ9.58008
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to AWG
ƒ9.58008
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BBD
$10.704
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BAM
KM9.04488
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BIF
Fr15,783.048
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BND
$6.9576
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BSD
$5.352
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to JMD
$863.22408
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to KHR
21,580.602
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to KMF
Fr2,279.952
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to LAK
116,347.82376
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to LKR
රු1,637.1768
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to MDL
L91.03752
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to MGA
Ar24,108.084
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to MOP
P43.03008
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to MVR
81.8856
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to MWK
MK9,324.04032
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to MZN
MT341.9928
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to NPR
रु762.82056
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to PYG
37,956.384
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to RWF
Fr7,808.568
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to SBD
$44.04696
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to SCR
79.4772
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to SRD
$206.052
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to SVC
$47.04408
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to SZL
L93.23184
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to TMT
m18.732
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to TND
د.ت15.86868
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to TTD
$36.3936
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to UGX
Sh18,710.592
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to XAF
Fr3,045.288
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to XCD
$14.4504
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to XOF
Fr3,045.288
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to XPF
Fr551.256
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BWP
P72.19848
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to BZD
$10.81104
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to CVE
$512.66808
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to DJF
Fr952.656
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to DOP
$345.57864
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to DZD
د.ج699.39936
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to FJD
$12.14904
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to GNF
Fr46,535.64
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to GTQ
Q41.2104
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to GYD
$1,125.31152
1 EVAA Protocol(EVAA) to ISK
kr674.352

EVAA Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EVAA Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official EVAA Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EVAA Protocol

How much is EVAA Protocol (EVAA) worth today?
The live EVAA price in USD is 5.352 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EVAA to USD price?
The current price of EVAA to USD is $ 5.352. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of EVAA Protocol?
The market cap for EVAA is $ 35.42M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EVAA?
The circulating supply of EVAA is 6.62M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EVAA?
EVAA achieved an ATH price of 13.61297177645488 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EVAA?
EVAA saw an ATL price of 1.4583095338977914 USD.
What is the trading volume of EVAA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EVAA is $ 1.02M USD.
Will EVAA go higher this year?
EVAA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EVAA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 18:49:22 (UTC+8)

EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-02 15:42:00Industry Updates
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Industry Updates
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
10-31 05:09:00Industry Updates
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EVAA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EVAA
EVAA
USD
USD

1 EVAA = 5.352 USD

Trade EVAA

EVAA/USDT
$5.352
$5.352$5.352
-14.69%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,315.35
$107,315.35$107,315.35

-2.53%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,705.86
$3,705.86$3,705.86

-3.82%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$175.02
$175.02$175.02

-4.76%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$0.9775
$0.9775$0.9775

-22.53%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9999
$0.9999$0.9999

-0.01%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,705.86
$3,705.86$3,705.86

-3.82%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,315.35
$107,315.35$107,315.35

-2.53%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$175.02
$175.02$175.02

-4.76%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3906
$2.3906$2.3906

-4.37%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$0.9775
$0.9775$0.9775

-22.53%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TeaFi Logo

TeaFi

TEAFI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Kite AI Logo

Kite AI

KITE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

PlayMindProtocol Logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.06434
$0.06434$0.06434

+543.40%

NXT Protocol Logo

NXT Protocol

NXT

$0.0257
$0.0257$0.0257

-91.10%

Credia Layer Logo

Credia Layer

CRED

$0.05451
$0.05451$0.05451

-1.28%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

PlayMindProtocol Logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.06434
$0.06434$0.06434

+543.40%

LuckyMeme Logo

LuckyMeme

LUCKY

$0.000000001810
$0.000000001810$0.000000001810

+316.09%

DGGO Logo

DGGO

DGGO

$0.000000260
$0.000000260$0.000000260

+116.66%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.0003451
$0.0003451$0.0003451

+72.55%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.104981
$0.104981$0.104981

+62.47%