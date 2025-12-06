IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction (USD)

Get IRIS Chain price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much IRC will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of IRIS Chain % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.02224 $0.02224 $0.02224 -4.38% USD Actual Prediction IRIS Chain Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, IRIS Chain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.02224 in 2025. IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, IRIS Chain could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.023352 in 2026. IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of IRC is $ 0.024519 with a 10.25% growth rate. IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of IRC is $ 0.025745 with a 15.76% growth rate. IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IRC in 2029 is $ 0.027032 along with 21.55% growth rate. IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IRC in 2030 is $ 0.028384 along with 27.63% growth rate. IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of IRIS Chain could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.046235. IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of IRIS Chain could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.075312. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.02224 0.00%

2026 $ 0.023352 5.00%

2027 $ 0.024519 10.25%

2028 $ 0.025745 15.76%

2029 $ 0.027032 21.55%

2030 $ 0.028384 27.63%

2031 $ 0.029803 34.01%

2032 $ 0.031293 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.032858 47.75%

2034 $ 0.034501 55.13%

2035 $ 0.036226 62.89%

2036 $ 0.038037 71.03%

2037 $ 0.039939 79.59%

2038 $ 0.041936 88.56%

2039 $ 0.044033 97.99%

2040 $ 0.046235 107.89% Show More Short Term IRIS Chain Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.02224 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.022243 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.022261 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.022331 0.41% IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for IRC on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.02224 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for IRC, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.022243 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for IRC, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.022261 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for IRC is $0.022331 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current IRIS Chain Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.02224$ 0.02224 $ 0.02224 Price Change (24H) -4.38% Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 388.17K$ 388.17K $ 388.17K Volume (24H) -- The latest IRC price is $ 0.02224. It has a 24-hour change of -4.38%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 388.17K. Furthermore, IRC has a circulating supply of 0.00 and a total market capitalisation of $ 0.00. View Live IRC Price

IRIS Chain Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on IRIS Chain live price page, the current price of IRIS Chain is 0.02224USD. The circulating supply of IRIS Chain(IRC) is 0.00 IRC , giving it a market capitalization of $0.00 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.03% $ 0.000580 $ 0.0246 $ 0.02098

7 Days -0.22% $ -0.006450 $ 0.049 $ 0.019

30 Days -0.77% $ -0.077760 $ 0.154 $ 0.0075 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, IRIS Chain has shown a price movement of $0.000580 , reflecting a 0.03% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, IRIS Chain was trading at a high of $0.049 and a low of $0.019 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.22% . This recent trend showcases IRC's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, IRIS Chain has experienced a -0.77% change, reflecting approximately $-0.077760 to its value. This indicates that IRC could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete IRIS Chain price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full IRC Price History

How Does IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction Module Works? The IRIS Chain Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of IRC based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for IRIS Chain over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of IRC, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of IRIS Chain. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of IRC. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of IRC to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of IRIS Chain.

Why is IRC Price Prediction Important?

IRC Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is IRC worth investing now? According to your predictions, IRC will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of IRC next month? According to the IRIS Chain (IRC) price prediction tool, the forecasted IRC price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 IRC cost in 2026? The price of 1 IRIS Chain (IRC) today is $0.02224 . According to the prediction module above, IRC will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of IRC in 2027? IRIS Chain (IRC) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 IRC by 2027. What is the estimated price target of IRC in 2028? According to your price prediction input, IRIS Chain (IRC) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of IRC in 2029? According to your price prediction input, IRIS Chain (IRC) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 IRC cost in 2030? The price of 1 IRIS Chain (IRC) today is $0.02224 . According to the prediction module above, IRC will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the IRC price prediction for 2040? IRIS Chain (IRC) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 IRC by 2040.