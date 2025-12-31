IRIS Chain Price Today

The live IRIS Chain (IRC) price today is $ 0.00665, with a 2.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00665 per IRC.

IRIS Chain currently ranks #4007 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 IRC. During the last 24 hours, IRC traded between $ 0.00615 (low) and $ 0.013 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.213517579217701, while the all-time low was $ 0.006109114398799495.

In short-term performance, IRC moved +0.15% in the last hour and -30.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 158.40K.

IRIS Chain (IRC) Market Information

Rank No.4007 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 158.40K$ 158.40K $ 158.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.30M$ 13.30M $ 13.30M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Total Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain MATIC

