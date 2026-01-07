IRIS Chain (IRC) Tokenomics

IRIS Chain (IRC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into IRIS Chain (IRC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 13:50:39 (UTC+8)
USD

IRIS Chain (IRC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for IRIS Chain (IRC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 2.00B
$ 2.00B$ 2.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.12M
$ 12.12M$ 12.12M
All-Time High:
$ 0.154
$ 0.154$ 0.154
All-Time Low:
$ 0.006109114398799495
$ 0.006109114398799495$ 0.006109114398799495
Current Price:
$ 0.00606
$ 0.00606$ 0.00606

IRIS Chain (IRC) Information

IRIS Chain is an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that integrates biometric iris recognition with decentralized data management to revolutionize personal healthcare. Users can scan their iris via smartphone or kiosk to receive instant AI-based health diagnostics while earning IRC tokens as rewards. These tokens can be used for health subscriptions, staking, or decentralized ID verification within the ecosystem. IRIS Chain’s mission is to empower individuals to monitor their health in real time while ensuring data privacy through blockchain technology.

Official Website:
https://www.irischain.io/
Whitepaper:
https://en.docs.irischain.io/
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x43ad1bd4c08e024f9f17acff5719a8da8e3689f1

IRIS Chain (IRC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of IRIS Chain (IRC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of IRC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many IRC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand IRC's tokenomics, explore IRC token's live price!

How to Buy IRC

Interested in adding IRIS Chain (IRC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy IRC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

IRIS Chain (IRC) Price History

Analysing the price history of IRC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

IRC Price Prediction

Want to know where IRC might be heading? Our IRC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy