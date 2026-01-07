IRIS Chain is an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that integrates biometric iris recognition with decentralized data management to revolutionize personal healthcare. Users can scan their iris via smartphone or kiosk to receive instant AI-based health diagnostics while earning IRC tokens as rewards. These tokens can be used for health subscriptions, staking, or decentralized ID verification within the ecosystem. IRIS Chain’s mission is to empower individuals to monitor their health in real time while ensuring data privacy through blockchain technology.